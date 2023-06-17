Tottenham Hotspur Reach Agreement for €30m Transfer Deal

Tottenham Strike Deal with Dejan Kulusevski for Permanent Transfer from Juventus

In a much-anticipated move in the football world, Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Dejan Kulusevski, marking the end of his tenure with Juventus. It’s reported by Sean Walsh and Graeme Bailey of 90min.com that the clubs have settled on a fee of €30m.

Spurs Negotiate Price Down

In an astute maneuver, the Spurs management have successfully negotiated the player’s price down from the original €35m, the figure stipulated in his loan contract. Notably, this clause would have been obligatory had Tottenham qualified for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League. Yet, given that the team finished in eighth place in the Premier League, the purchase clause became optional.

Kulusevski’s Tenure in North London

The young Swedish international initially joined Tottenham in January 2022 on a loan basis and has spent a year and a half showcasing his skills on the Spurs’ home turf. The recently agreed permanent transfer indicates that the talented player’s journey in North London is set to continue.

During the negotiations regarding his future, Kulusevski’s name was conspicuously absent when Tottenham announced their retained list, in which fellow loanees Clement Lenglet and Arnaut Danjuma were named.

Initial Success and Subsequent Challenges

Following his move to Tottenham in early 2022, Kulusevski quickly became a vital part of the team. He established a superb on-field relationship with stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, contributing significantly to the team’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season.

Unfortunately, the subsequent season proved more challenging for Kulusevski. The midfielder experienced a less successful 2022/23 campaign, which was hampered by a spate of injuries and general instability across the club. He concluded the season with a rather modest record of two goals and eight assists across 37 games in all competitions.

Nevertheless, the Spurs management and fans alike have high hopes for the young player as he embarks on this next chapter in his football career. His permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur represents a valuable investment in the club’s future and an assertion of its commitment to nurturing top-tier talent.