Chelsea Star Considers Lucrative Offer From Abroad

A New Chapter on the Horizon for Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech’s Struggles at Chelsea

Once highly regarded as a dynamic force on the pitch, Hakim Ziyech has recently endured a notably challenging season at Chelsea. His playtime has been significantly curtailed under the stewardship of both Thomas Tuchel and subsequently, Graham Potter. However, despite these domestic challenges, Ziyech has been a central figure in the international football circuit, particularly during Morocco’s World Cup campaign.

Ziyech’s Sparkling Return to International Duty

The Moroccan international made a triumphant return to the national team under the guidance of new manager Walid Regragui. Ziyech’s performance proved critical in Morocco’s stellar campaign that took them to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

Ziyech particularly shone during a match against Canada, where his goals caught the attention of football pundits and supporters alike. Post the World Cup, it was widely expected that Ziyech would look for pastures new, given Chelsea’s seeming reluctance to fully utilise his abilities.

PSG Move Falls Through

In an unexpected turn of events, the former Ajax star was set to join Paris Saint-Germain. However, an administrative error during the closing hours of the transfer window put an abrupt end to this move. This setback was yet another blow in Ziyech’s season at Chelsea, a club where he seemingly wasn’t part of the future plans.

The Latter Half of the Season

The latter half of Ziyech’s season was predominantly characterised by inactivity. Despite Chelsea’s discernible lack of offensive creativity, he only started in eight of the 23 matches he was involved in across all competitions. At the age of 30, it’s clear Ziyech is eyeing a summer departure, particularly as Chelsea looks to improve their financial situation. His current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in 2025.

An Intriguing Offer from Al Nassr

Foot Mercato reported that Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are closely monitoring Ziyech’s situation at Chelsea. The club are reportedly keen on acquiring the Moroccan international’s services and is ready to table a substantial contract offer.

Interestingly, Ziyech appears open to the idea of leaving Europe for the Saudi Arabian league. Al Nassr, which already boasts Cristiano Ronaldo in its ranks, are prepared to offer Ziyech a highly attractive salary package. This presents a compelling opportunity for Ziyech who is actively considering the offer.

As the transfer window approaches, the footballing world is abuzz with speculation about Ziyech’s future. Whatever unfolds, it’s certain that this talented Moroccan international will be looking for a fresh start, where his undeniable footballing prowess can be fully utilised once more.