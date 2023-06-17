Tottenham Hotspur Targeting London-Rival’s Centre-Back?

Tottenham Spurs Eyeing Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as Potential Transfer Target

In their quest to bolster their backline, Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be interested in Fulham’s centre-back, Tosin Adarabioyo. As reported by Sky Sports, the potential transfer interest in the Fulham defender is in its preliminary stage, but serious discussions are taking place within the Spurs camp regarding formalising their interest.

Evaluating Adarabioyo’s Potential at Tottenham

Tottenham have been meticulously monitoring Adarabioyo’s contract situation along with his commendable performances for Fulham under Marco Silva last season. Adarabioyo, aged 25, had his Fulham contract set to terminate this summer. However, the West London club decided to extend it until 2024 earlier this year.

Silva had initiated talks with Fulham about a long-term deal for Adarabioyo earlier in the season, given his keenness to retain the centre-back. Despite these attempts, the discussions have failed to progress.

The Future Beckons for Adarabioyo

In light of these events, Adarabioyo is looking to turn over a new leaf in his career. This summer represents the last real chance for Fulham to command a decent fee for the defender. From January 2024, Adarabioyo will be free to engage with foreign clubs about a pre-contract arrangement for the summer of 2024.

Transfer Strategy at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham, with the intent to remodel their centre-back division in this transfer window, are open to hearing offers for their own defender, Davinson Sanchez. Meanwhile, Clement Lenglet has returned to Barcelona after his loan tenure.

In the search for players, Tottenham are particularly interested in individuals with homegrown status. Adarabioyo, a former England youth international, fits that bill and also aligns with the centre-half profile preferred by new Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Broadening the Search Scope

Tottenham’s interest extends beyond Adarabioyo. They are also keeping tabs on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, a player who has sparked interest among numerous other clubs since last summer. Guehi currently has three years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

As the transfer window moves forward, it’s clear that Tottenham are making a considered and strategic push to strengthen their defence. The club’s interest in Adarabioyo exemplifies their proactive search for the right fit to enhance the squad’s performance in the forthcoming season.