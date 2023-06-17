Barcelona Consider Tottenham Hotspur Star As Transfer Target

Barcelona Eyes Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso for Summer Transfer

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur has captured the attention of Barcelona, being shortlisted as a potential summer target for the Spanish club according to reports from Sky Sports.

Xavi’s Admiration for Lo Celso

Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi, is known to be a significant admirer of Lo Celso’s prowess as a playmaker. The Argentine footballer features prominently among Xavi’s selection of midfield options to explore during the transfer window.

A Trade-off for Lenglet?

If Tottenham open up discussions around re-engaging Clement Lenglet back to Hotspur Way, Barcelona is open to include talks about Lo Celso. Lenglet, who spent a season-long loan at Tottenham, continues to be on the Spurs’ list of targets and has returned to Barcelona.

Barcelona’s Search for New Midfielder

As part of their strategy to strengthen their squad, Barcelona plan to sign at least one new midfielder. The club maintains its interest in signing Manchester City’s star player, Ilkay Gundogan, planning to acquire him on a free transfer come July 1.

Other Interested Clubs

Barcelona are reported to be among the clubs willing to offer Gundogan a longer deal. Arsenal, another prominent Premier League club, also have shown an interest in Gundogan.

Conclusion

As the summer transfer window unfolds, the strategic manoeuvres of clubs in their quest to strengthen their squads become increasingly apparent. Barcelona’s interest in Lo Celso exhibits the club’s intention to reinforce their midfield line.

Whether Lo Celso will trade the Premier League’s pitches for La Liga’s remains to be seen. The coming weeks are set to reveal much about the players’ futures and the potential reshaping of clubs’ line-ups for the forthcoming season.