Striker Transfer Targets: Manchester United’s Next Big Move?

The Search for a Striker: Manchester United’s Agenda

A United Mission: The Striker Search

Manchester United’s head coach, Erik ten Hag, has a clear vision for his ideal striker: one who is not a risk but has a certain promise of goals. This goal-finding mission comes after a season where United’s frontline was stretched, oscillating from Christian Eriksen’s false nine to Cristiano Ronaldo’s resistance to pressing schemes. With the exit of a highly committed yet errant finisher, Wout Weghorst, the focus on finding a proven Premier League player to spearhead the attack intensifies.

Evaluating the Current Roster

While Anthony Martial grapples with injury and Marcus Rashford prefers to strut his skills on the left wing, United find themselves in a precarious situation upfront. The unpalatable reality is that the previous season saw United’s scoring fall short of expectations, with a glaring discrepancy between projected and actual goals. Only Chelsea and Everton fared worse in this regard. This reality is something Ten Hag is determined to overturn.

Harry Kane: A Proven Striker Eludes United’s Grasp

The search for a reliable striker inevitably led United to the door of Harry Kane, an accomplished goal scorer with an exceptional scoring ratio in the Premier League. Yet, despite Kane’s contract running down and Ten Hag’s insistence on securing his services, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was unwilling to let Kane join a rival Premier League team. Attempts to bring Kane on board were eventually shelved when it became clear that United’s efforts to persuade Levy would be fruitless.

The Bigger Picture: United’s Future Plans

While United remain hopeful of Kane’s availability next season, their focus has shifted to alternative striker transfer targets. Central to their thoughts is Danish star Rasmus Hojlund. His promising performances have not gone unnoticed, and his potential transfer to United has been discussed. However, his current club, Atalanta, has set a high price for his transfer, a figure that far surpasses United’s valuation.

The Alternative Pool: Osimhen, Ramos and Watkins

United’s hunt for a reliable striker does not stop with Hojlund. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos have caught the eye, but their potential adjustment to the Premier League and their high price tags pose challenges. On the other hand, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with his consistent Premier League goal tally, is an enticing option.

Balancing the Budget

The striker list is long and as United continue their pursuit of a top-notch striker, they must grapple with their budget constraints and financial fair play considerations. Their current plan of action includes an initial attempt to secure the services of Chelsea’s Mason Mount. However, a rejected bid and Chelsea’s hefty demand are challenges yet to be overcome.

Furthermore, United may also need to dive into the goalkeeper market if they lose their long-standing goalie, David de Gea.

The Waiting Game

The summer transfer window promises to be a crucial period for United. The pursuit of a centre-forward is a ticking time bomb – the longer they wait, the bigger the risk. For now, United’s fans, players, and coach are in the thick of a tense and suspenseful waiting game. Only time will tell if United’s striker search yields the goals and success that they desperately seek.