Man Utd Poised to Rival Tottenham for Brentford Star

Man Utd Set Sights on Tottenham Target David Raya

Manchester United appear poised to make an audacious move to thwart Tottenham’s attempt to secure Brentford’s goalkeeper David Raya. Pete O’Roruke from Football Insider serves as the source of this captivating development.

United’s Bid to Secure Raya

Manchester United’s interest in Raya is understood to be motivated by a potential exit of the stalwart David De Gea. The celebrated Spaniard’s contract deadlock and uncertainty about his role under Erik ten Hag has led to speculation about a Saudi Arabian move.

David Raya is a highly respected figure among Old Trafford’s recruitment team, primarily due to his ability to perform under pressure and play from the back – a trait De Gea seemingly found challenging to emulate since Ten Hag’s arrival.

Raya’s Profile and Tottenham’s Interest

Raya has drawn attention from both Man Utd and Tottenham due to his performances for Brentford. His contract, which runs until June 2024, hasn’t been a deterrent. The Catalonia-born star has had a commendable career so far, boasting 62 Premier League appearances, and is a recent addition to the Spanish national team with two caps to his name.

Football Insider further discloses that Tottenham have already finalised personal terms with Raya, but negotiations over the transfer fee with Brentford are yet to reach a conclusion. This leaves a potential window of opportunity for Manchester United.

Raya’s Brentford Tenure

The Bees’ number one has been consistently impressive, making 39 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign. Although conceding 47 goals, Raya has kept 12 clean sheets, a respectable record that underlines his importance.

Interestingly, Brentford have already moved to replace Raya by signing Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken last month, which hints at their anticipation of Raya’s impending departure.

Upcoming Season for Man Utd

After qualifying for the Champions League in the 2023-24 season, Manchester United are expected to be active in the transfer market. Yet, they haven’t made a summer signing so far. Names such as Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Kim Min-jae are floating around Old Trafford, but the priority seems to be securing a replacement for De Gea.

The coming weeks promise an engaging battle for Raya’s signature between Man Utd and Tottenham, adding another layer of intrigue to the upcoming Premier League season.