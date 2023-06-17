Real Madrid Eyes Liverpool Legend as Backup for Primary Target Mbappe

Real Madrid’s Sights Set on Firmino as an Mbappe Alternative

Roberto Firmino, the outgoing veteran from Liverpool, could soon be packing his bags for sunny Spain. The Brazilian maestro has reportedly piqued the interest of La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid. Yet, he’s considered their plan B should they fail to procure the services of their priority target, Kylian Mbappe, as per Defensa Central.

Firmino: The Glorious Liverpool Journey Nears its End

A player of Roberto Firmino’s calibre, bidding adieu to his illustrious eight-year tenure at Liverpool, makes for quite the stir. He has, over the years, sculpted himself into the heart and soul of Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Reds. Klopp, with Firmino as his trusted lieutenant, has seen a commendable ascendancy in the Premier League.

However, this coveted partnership is set to culminate when the summer transfer window swings open. The 31-year-old Firmino, who graced Anfield with a staggering €41 million transfer, is poised for his next grand escapade. Many would vouch that the opportunity could arrive in the form of a grand Madrid welcome.

The Benzema Void and Real Madrid’s Radar

The sudden departure of Karim Benzema from the Bernabéu has left an aesthetic void in the striking department, a void Firmino could fill with his stylistically similar flair. The ‘Merengues’ have been casting longing glances in the Brazilian’s direction for quite some time now. However, he’s not the crowning jewel on their summer wish-list.

The coveted spot is currently occupied by the Parisian superstar, Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are quite keen to sign the French international, whose current contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to run out next year. Despite his recent dismissal of the rumours linking him to Madrid, Mbappe remains their top contender.

Firmino: Real Madrid’s Emergency Option?

Firmino’s name, however, is starting to echo through the Bernabéu’s hallowed halls as a possible contingency plan. With Mbappe potentially off the cards, Real Madrid may have to realign their targeting system. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s reluctance to commit to Madrid leaves the Spanish behemoths needing to consider alternative avenues.

In these circumstances, Firmino emerges as a silver lining. Should their pursuit of Mbappe hit a dead-end, the Liverpool veteran stands as a commendable emergency option. Time will tell if the striking boots of Firmino are destined for the turf of the Santiago Bernabéu.