Inter and Chelsea Play Transfer Poker

When it comes to the transfer market, the football clubs can often be seen dancing to their own tunes. This summer, there’s a whirlwind waltz unfolding between Chelsea and Inter Milan. The Blues seem to have entered a high-stakes poker game with Inter, with Romelu Lukaku and Nicolò Barella as the chips on the table.

Inter’s Ambition: Chelsea’s Lukaku

Reported by Corriere dello Sport, Inter’s first move in this dance was made by their sporting director, Piero Ausilio, who approached Chelsea with an audacious request to bring back Romelu Lukaku on loan, and add Kalidou Koulibaly into the mix.

Chelsea, however, aren’t the ones to shy away from a bold move.

Chelsea’s Counter: Barella for Lukaku?

Instead of flat-out refusing, Chelsea turned the tables and upped the ante. They proposed an exhilarating swap deal – Lukaku for Inter’s star midfielder Nicolò Barella. Given Lukaku’s valuation of just under €70 million after two years of depreciation, the Blues considered this a fair exchange for the Sardinian midfielder.

“Inter’s initial approach was met with Chelsea’s counter-proposal, reminiscent of a high-stakes poker game”, Corriere dello Sport commented.

The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, played it cool, neither accepting nor declining, and postponed further discussions.

Can the Deal Really Happen?

It appears that for now, Inter is set on bringing Lukaku back on loan and are not keen to explore alternative avenues. It might take longer than expected, possibly stretching past July.

There is a notion, however, that Barella could be pried away from Inter should an offer too tantalising to refuse come in. Inter’s boss Simone Inzaghi considers Barella fundamental to his plans, but cash over €70 million could change the narrative. “It is probably not the case to assume that Barella stays at Pinetina”, suggests Corriere dello Sport.

Other Players in Inter’s Crosshairs

If Barella were to leave, Inter might use the funds to swoop for Davide Frattesi and bolster their attack. With Lautaro Martínez being a fixed point in the squad, Inter also needs to find a replacement for Edin Džeko, who seems to be close to accepting a €5 million two-year deal from Fenerbahçe.

One of the names rumoured as a potential addition to the Nerazzurri’s forward line is Dodi Lukebakio from Hertha Berlin, although this avenue appears to have cooled down.

Koulibaly and Bisseck – Bolstering the Defence

Koulibaly remains a top target for Inter as they look to strengthen their defence. In addition to him, German centre-back Jan Bisseck is on Inter’s radar. A young talent born in 2000, Bisseck has shown immense potential and has been successful in a 3-man defence. Standing at an imposing 196 cm, he is also proficient as a defensive midfielder.

“If I had been told that I would have had this chance when I went to Aarhus, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Bisseck mentioned after training with the German under-21 national team.

Concluding Thoughts

In this riveting dance between Chelsea and Inter, with Lukaku and Barella at the centre, only time will tell which club will make the next move, or if this high-stakes poker game will result in a jackpot for either side.