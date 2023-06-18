Chelsea Poised to Bolster Squad with Caicedo and Jackson

Chelsea’s Transfer Tango: Eyes on Brighton’s Caicedo and Villarreal’s Jackson

As the summer transfer window beckons, Chelsea are poised to bolster their squad by stepping up the chase for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo and Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea’s Striker Hunt: Nicolas Jackson in the Spotlight

The Blues’ interest in the 21-year-old Senegalese sensation, Nicolas Jackson, has intensified. Jackson, whose release clause is set at £30 million, has reportedly agreed on personal terms. Chelsea are mulling over whether to activate this clause or negotiate for a lower sum.

“Jackson would need time to settle in England”, says The Guardian.

This indicates that, despite Jackson’s enormous potential, Chelsea might not have the luxury of time as they look for an immediate impact. It’s no secret that manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing in a new striker.

While the likes of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, and Inter’s Lautaro Martínez remain on Chelsea’s radar, Jackson stands out as a more affordable yet promising alternative.

Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea is uncertain, as he is eager to return to Inter on loan, although Chelsea would prefer a permanent sale.

The Caicedo Conundrum: Chelsea and Brighton to Lock Horns

Chelsea’s interest in Brighton’s Caicedo is another intriguing storyline. With N’Golo Kanté expected to leave on a free transfer to Al-Ittihad, and other midfielders such as Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount potentially on the move, reinforcing the midfield is imperative.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea is in pole position to acquire Caicedo after Arsenal withdrew from the race. However, prising the 21-year-old Ecuadorian away from Brighton won’t be a cakewalk.

“The Seagulls are believed to want £100 million for the 21-year-old.”

Chelsea, who shattered the British transfer record by signing Enzo Fernández for £106.8 million in January, are seeking a lower fee for Caicedo. They might be willing to include players in the deal, but remain adamant on not letting Levi Colwill join Brighton.

Levi, a 20-year-old defender who had an impressive loan stint at Brighton, is off-limits. However, Chelsea is more inclined to include England midfielder Conor Gallagher as part of the deal.

Chelsea’s Midfield Puzzle: More Targets in Sight

Beyond Caicedo, Southampton’s Roméo Lavia is another gem in Chelsea’s sights. Nonetheless, they face stiff competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United for the 19-year-old.

Chelsea’s extensive search for midfield talent also extends to Inter’s Nicolò Barella, Milan’s Sandro Tonali, and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné.

As Chelsea gear up for negotiations and prepare to make waves in the transfer market, their pursuits of Nicolas Jackson and Moisés Caicedo are ones to watch closely.