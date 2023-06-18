Man United to £50m for Chelsea Midfielder

Mount’s Magnificent Manchester Move on the Horizon?

Manchester United Ups the Ante

Manchester United, are keen on bolstering their midfield prowess. The football grapevine is abuzz with news of a second bid for Chelsea’s crown jewel, Mason Mount. As Reported by The Daily Mail, the original bid of £40 million was snubbed, but United appear to have returned to the table with an improved offer of a whopping £50 million.

A Chelsea Prodigy’s Glorious Legacy

Born and bred at Chelsea, Mount is a true Blue. He’s been part of the Chelsea family since 2015 when he joined their academy. The midfielder’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric, ascending through the ranks and carving out a place in the first team. With 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances, his stats speak for themselves.

One of Mount’s most glittering accomplishments with Chelsea was lifting the Champions League trophy in 2021. He played a pivotal role, scoring two majestic goals against Porto and Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. Mount also proved his mettle by setting up Kai Havertz for the decisive goal against Manchester City in the final.

A Testing Season for Mount

Alas, Mount’s current season has been marred by injuries. An ankle injury and abdominal surgery have seen him miss 12 Premier League games. Yet, the talented Englishman still managed to net three goals in 24 league appearances.

Manchester United’s Wider Chase

Meanwhile, Mount isn’t the only star Manchester United has their eyes on. United are seemingly on a shopping spree, scouting the crests and troughs of the football talent landscape. They are also said to be closely following Declan Rice and Ollie Watkins.

Mount’s Future Uncertain

Mount’s future at Chelsea seems somewhat uncertain. In February, Mail Sport reported that Chelsea tried to secure Mount with a new deal, but negotiations faltered. Since the season’s end, Mount has been spotted relishing his time off, seen at the Barcelona Grand Prix alongside Ben Chilwell.

To Be or Not to Be at Chelsea?

The question hangs heavy in the air: Will Mount continue his reign at Chelsea or embark on a new adventure with Manchester United? As Erik ten Hag’s side emerges as front-runners for Mount’s signature, we watch eagerly to see where this Chelsea talisman will hang his boots next.