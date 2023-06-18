Chelsea’s Trio Eye Saudi Arabia Transfer

Chelsea’s Dazzling Transfer Dance with Saudi Arabia

Stamford Bridge Trio in Talks

Chelsea is no stranger to making headlines in the transfer market, and this summer proves no exception. The glittering London club is reportedly orchestrating the respective transfers of three stars to the sun-soaked pitches of Saudi Arabia. Fans are eagerly watching as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, and Édouard Mendy seem to be packing their bags for an Arabian adventure.

Ziyech: Destined for Al Nassr?

The talented Moroccan international, Hakim Ziyech, appears to be the closest to embarking on this exotic transfer journey. Rumours abound that negotiations with Al Nassr are in advanced stages. Intriguingly, this is the same club where the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo graces the field. Ziyech has allegedly received an offer and is reportedly open to making the switch.

Aubameyang: Searching for New Horizons

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the enigmatic forward, made his way to Chelsea just last September from Barcelona for a neat €12 million. Despite his brief stint, the Gabonese gem played 22 matches, netted 3 goals and served an assist. “Aubameyang would have liked to sign for Barcelona, but was ruled out by the Barça club due to the salary plan,” reported by Mundo Deportivo Sky Sports suggests that the radar of four Saudi clubs, including Al Nassr and Al Ittihad (home to Karim Benzema), is beeping with interest in Aubameyang.

The Great Goalkeeper Gambit

Édouard Mendy, the Senegalese guardian of the goalposts and an African champion, is the third maestro in Chelsea’s transfer symphony with Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned as the Stamford Bridge maestros play their dazzling transfer dance in this sweltering summer.