Hainer Talks Gravenberch Amid Liverpool Interest

Bayern’s Hainer Gives Insight into Gravenberch’s Future and Davies’ Evolution

Bayern Munich’s President Herbert Hainer has addressed various subjects surrounding the club’s players, strategies, and social initiatives. The president’s comments give a sneak peek into what could be in store for Ryan Gravenberch and Alphonso Davies.

Ryan Gravenberch’s Ambitions Taking Centre Stage

One of the focal points was the Dutch sensation, Ryan Gravenberch. Having moved from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for a fee of 18.5 million euros, the midfield prodigy had a bit of a slow start with limited playing time. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Gravenberch remarked, “I don’t want to experience a year like that again.”

A Rising Star in Bayern

Hainer, while speaking to BILD in an interview, was quick to acknowledge Gravenberch’s enormous potential. He stated, “In my opinion, he is an incredibly talented player. That’s why we brought him. He got more playing time towards the end of the season. I’m sure he’ll get more playing time in the future.”

Liverpool Showing Interest

It’s no surprise that such a promising talent has caught the eye of other giants in Europe. BILD reports that Liverpool FC is showing keen interest in Gravenberch. However, Bayern seems resolute in retaining the starlet.

Davies’ Evolution to a Defensive Titan

Another player that has been making waves is Alphonso Davies. Initially signed as a winger from Vancouver Whitecaps, Davies was converted into a left-back following an injury to David Alaba.

Recently, on the Say Less podcast, Davies expressed his longing to play upfront, saying, “And now, three, four years later, I’m stuck there. I’m still hoping for my chance to play up front.”

Hainer Proud of Davies’ Growth

Hainer lauded Davies’ evolution in defence and seemed unbothered by his comments. He told BILD, “Alphonso Davies has matured into Europe’s best defender with us. This is an enormous achievement. He can’t feel that uncomfortable in that position.”

Social Commitments and Transfers – A Balanced Outlook

Hainer met BILD for the interview at Munich’s cultural site “Sugar Mountain”, which was rechristened “Diversity Mountain” for a day. This was part of FC Bayern’s “Reds against Racism” initiative, a campaign against hate, exclusion, and discrimination. A series of sports programmes and panel discussions were conducted, featuring Hainer and other guests including Diego Contento.

Squad Planning in Full Swing

Hainer also opened up about the club’s preparations for the upcoming season. He highlighted the signings of Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro and gave a nod to the mood in the Sports Committee. “We are working very hard on the squad for the coming season. There’s absolutely no question that our aim is to be at the top again nationally and internationally,” Hainer remarked.

In Conclusion

Bayern Munich appears to be taking an all-encompassing approach, carefully nurturing talents like Ryan Gravenberch while also staying socially committed. With Liverpool lurking, it remains to be seen how Gravenberch’s future unfolds, while Alphonso Davies continues to be an integral part of Bayern’s defence. Keep an eye out for how Bayern fortifies their squad in pursuit of national and international dominance.