Conceição or Arteta: PSG’s Manager Hunt

PSG’s Coaching Carousel: Will Arteta or Conceição Take the Reigns?

Who will become PSG’s new commander-in-chief on the touchline? The speculations are rife, and all roads lead to exciting possibilities.

The Search is On

As the dust begins to settle after Christophe Galtier’s departure from the helm at PSG, the managerial hot seat beckons. It’s been weeks, and the Parisian giants still haven’t put pen to paper with anyone. According to RMC Sport, there’s no shortage of contenders, with Sérgio Conceição and Mikel Arteta emerging as hot favourites.

Conceição’s Parisian Dreams

PSG reportedly has an eye on FC Porto’s Sérgio Conceição. In a twist of fate, Jorge Mendes, Conceição’s agent, is set to visit Paris this weekend, and it’s believed that the gaffer’s credentials might land on Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s table.

The FC Porto maestro is under contract until 2024 but seems keen on the Parisian project. Conceição, 48, has had an illustrious career and a solid rapport with Ligue 1, thanks to his stint at FC Nantes in 2016-2017. Interestingly, he was linked to PSG a year ago. FC Porto’s president, Pinto da Costa, humorously commented, “According to what my friends tell me, Sérgio has already been in Paris for a long time. Yesterday he called me again and, at the sound of the wind, it seems to me that…”

This time around, the tone has sobered. Conceição’s patience is running thin with the constant exodus of his best players and a strained relationship with the FCP’s administration. His exemplary service to Porto, marked by a trove of victories and trophies, has made him an icon. This may complicate matters, as his release clause stands at a hefty 18 million euros and his retention has become a political chess piece for da Costa.

Arteta – A Trip Down Memory Lane?

Mikel Arteta. The 41-year-old Spaniard, a former PSG player, possesses a style of play that tickles the Parisian fancy. Arteta and PSG’s sporting adviser, Luis Campos, have exchanged words recently, as reported by RMC Sport. However, the possibility of Arteta leaving Arsenal, especially as they embark on their Champions League journey next season, is slim. His ties to the Gunners run deep, and Campos lacks the clout to make executive decisions.

Other Contenders in the Mix

Julian Nagelsmann’s name was tossed into the ring but doesn’t seem likely, given that some of his demands were not met by PSG.

Thiago Motta, another gem from the past, is still held in high regard by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Motta, currently managing Bologna, has been enticed by the PSG vision and is seen as someone who could sculpt the academy and U19s.

Lastly, the Luis Enrique option hasn’t been entirely shelved, though it remains murky.

A Decision Looms

Who will eventually reign supreme at the Parc des Princes? While PSG’s touchline continues to crave a gaffer, the options are tantalising. Whether it’s the charismatic Conceição, the astute Arteta, or a surprise pick, the footballing world waits with bated breath. Stay tuned to witness how this coaching carousel unravels.