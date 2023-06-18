Raya Ponders Next Step in Rising Career

David Raya: Tattoos, Family and Dreams of Glory

The Brentford Goalkeeper’s Journey from Spain to Premier League Stardom

In an engaging and revealing article by Tom Allnutt in The Times, we get an intimate look into the life and career of Brentford’s Spanish goalkeeper, David Raya. From personal tattoos to his deep-rooted ambitions, Raya opens up about his experiences. Let’s dissect the interview and understand what makes this goalkeeper tick.

Tattoos with a Message

One of the most captivating aspects of Allnutt’s interview is how he describes Raya’s tattoos on his right hand. These tattoos comprise an “O”, a clenched fist, a football, and a heart, each with its own significant meaning.

Raya shared with Allnutt that the “O” represents his brother Oscar, who was instrumental in his early footballing days in Pallejà, Spain. The clenched fist signifies the strength that helped him through the challenging times of his move to England. The football, of course, represents his passion and career, while the heart can be seen as a symbol for love for his family and country.

These tattoos are not just ink on skin; they are a perpetual team talk, a reminder of where he’s come from and what he’s fighting for.

Early Days in Spain and the Leap to England

“Oscar played striker or winger so he always put me in goal and I liked it. I went to my local team to play in goal for them and I liked it even more.” Raya reminisces to Allnutt about his brother’s influence.

At 16, Raya made a life-altering move to Blackburn Rovers, which he refers to as a ‘no-brainer’. Despite the struggles of being away from home, not speaking English and missing his family, Raya knew that this was the path to become a professional footballer. His parents supported him wholeheartedly.

Learning the Ropes: Blackburn and Southport

Raya’s early career in England was a roller coaster. As he tells Allnutt, he was introduced to the luxurious side of football at Blackburn but received a stark reality check on loan at Southport, playing in the seventh tier of English football.

“You quickly get used to the good things… At Southport, I had to take my own kit and wash it myself.” Raya explained that this period was pivotal in shaping his career and work ethic.

Shining in the Premier League with Brentford

After establishing himself in Blackburn and moving to Brentford in 2019, Raya has been a revelation. Under Thomas Frank, Brentford finished ninth last season with Raya finishing with the highest save percentage among Premier League goalkeepers.

Even Jürgen Klopp was impressed, saying Raya’s passing was so good he could “wear No 10”.

Ambitions and Future Prospects

In his conversation with Allnutt, Raya doesn’t shy away from discussing the future. With interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, Raya admits, “I have ambitions to make the next step in my career. I want to try to win titles and to compete in Europe in the next couple of years.” However, he also acknowledges that Brentford’s valuation could be a stumbling block.

Dedication to the Craft

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Raya assures his commitment to Brentford. “I’m a professional,” he asserts, indicating that if he stays, he will continue to give his best.

A Part of Something Bigger

For Raya, his tattoos are symbolic of his journey; from his beginnings in Pallejà to the heights of the Premier League. They are a reminder of the people and the experiences that have shaped him.