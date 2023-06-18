Real Betis Shows Interest in United Defender

The Stellar Journey of Bailly

When one speaks of an epitome of sheer talent in football, Erick Bailly’s name surfaces among the crème de la crème. The Ivorian centre-back’s illustrious career took a significant leap seven years ago. A whizkid of Espanyol, Bailly was swooped up by Villarreal for a tidy sum, only to be later swept into the echelons of the English Premier League by Manchester United for an eye-popping 38 million euros. However, his beacon dimmed as he struggled for minutes on the pitch, amassing just 855 minutes in 23 matches during a loan spell at Olympique de Marseille last season. As per the Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, the French outfit has decided not to exercise their 7 million euros purchase option.

Real Betis’ Masterstroke in the Making?

Ramón Planes, the newly-minted sports director of Real Betis, is no stranger to Bailly’s exploits. Keeping a watchful eye since the defender’s time in Espanyol’s youth team, Planes seems to be on a mission. With Betis on the lookout for a central defender, Bailly might just be the missing piece in the puzzle.

Despite playing predominantly on the right, Betis’ need for a left-sided centre-back may not deter them. The intention is to create an impregnable fortress with the likes of Pezzella, Luiz Felipe and Edgar, and Bailly’s inclusion could be a game-changer.

The Manchester United Chapter

In his tenure with the Red Devils, Bailly’s star shone both bright and dim. Playing a total of 113 games, he netted one goal, provided an assist, earned 19 yellow cards, and was shown the red thrice.

However, his aggressive playing style led to a severe reprimand recently. During a French Cup game against Hyéres, Bailly was slammed with a seven-match ban after a challenge so brutal that it could shake the most ardent fan. “Bailly drove his studs into the chest of Almike Moussa N’Diaye,” earning him an immediate expulsion only 15 minutes into the match.

Final Thoughts

As Bailly’s contract with Manchester United nears its end, and with only a year remaining, will Betis capitalise on this golden opportunity to enlist a player of such calibre? Only time will tell if this becomes the masterstroke that fortifies Betis’ defence and resurrects Bailly’s sparkling career.