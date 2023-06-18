Newcastle and Liverpool Lock Horns Over £35m Midfielder

Liverpool vs Newcastle: The Race for Thuram Heats Up

Khéphren Thuram: The Coveted Midfielder of the Moment

Football Insider have recently shed light on Newcastle United apparently turning their sights towards Khéphren Thuram after their quest for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella met a stone wall. The attention-grabbing Nice star is undoubtedly a shining beacon in their summer shopping window as they aim to enrich their midfield prowess.

Why Thuram Over Barella?

It’s been indicated that Barella, currently donning the blue and black jersey for Inter Milan, had been eyed by Newcastle United. The Italian sensation, however, remains unswayed by the prospect of a Tyneside transfer. Our sources suggest that only a top-tier Premier League offer might tempt him away from Inter Milan.

The financial tug of war has been another cause of friction. Newcastle’s reluctance to stretch beyond a £50million transfer fee does not sit well with Inter’s lofty £70million evaluation for their prized 26-year-old midfielder. As a consequence, the Magpies are redirecting their focus to other notable players now that the transfer window is wide open.

The Appeal of Thuram

The Newcastle hierarchy see immense potential in Nice’s Khéphren Thuram. The 22-year-old French prodigy isn’t a mere alternative; he’s a strategic choice. According to reports, Liverpool has already initiated preliminary talks for a potential Anfield move, making this a titanic tussle between the Reds and the Magpies. With a speculated cost hovering around £35million, Thuram presents an intriguing option for both Premier League clubs.

Last season, Thuram’s impressive track record consisted of two goals and eight assists from 48 appearances. With only two years left on his Nice contract, and a notable upcoming stint for the France Under-21 side in the European Championships in Georgia, his stock is steadily rising.

Newcastle United: Rising Ambitions

The 2023-24 campaign will see Newcastle United return to the Champions League stage after a hiatus of 20 years. In contrast, their transfer rivals, Liverpool, find themselves in the Europa League. As the two clubs lock horns in the pursuit of Thuram, it promises to be an exhilarating showdown.