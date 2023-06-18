United on Verge of Landing Elite Premier League Goalkeeper

Pickford Poised to Replace De Gea at Manchester United

As reported by Football Transfers, Manchester United are poised to secure the services of England’s No.1, Jordan Pickford, from Everton as a successor to their current first-choice goalkeeper, David de Gea. Everton appear to be powerless in the face of United’s ambition to acquire Pickford’s proven shot-stopping abilities.

Erik ten Hag’s Dual Dilemma

While seeking a new No.9 striker remains Erik ten Hag’s chief task during the summer transfer window, he also needs to resolve an emerging issue between the sticks. De Gea, the current No.1, has remained faithful to the club, earning the Premier League Golden Glove in the previous season with 17 clean sheets. However, his skills with the ball, a crucial requirement in contemporary football, leave room for improvement.

“He fully supports David de Gea after his mistake against West Ham,” Erik ten Hag confessed, further complicating the conundrum. The Spanish goalkeeper has declined to extend his contract, which expires at the end of June. While United tabled a two-year offer, it involves a wage cut from £375,000 per week to £200,000, which has left the parties at an impasse.

A Turn of Events in Favour of Pickford

Although Diogo Costa of Porto had initially been Ten Hag’s preferred choice, a new deal with a €75m release clause which Costa inked with his current club has resulted in a change of plan. As the Daily Star reported, “Manchester United are preparing a £45 million bid for Jordan Pickford” – a move that could prove considerably more cost-effective than pursuing Costa.

With Pickford’s valuation reportedly hovering around €40m, the proposed fee from United seems reasonable. Moreover, Everton’s financial pressures might force them into parting ways with the England No.1. The Merseyside outfit, despite securing their Premier League status last season, possesses the largest wage bill outside the top six. Consequently, manager Sean Dyche has been instructed to balance the finances during the summer.

As it stands, Pickford, who currently earns £100,000 a week at Everton, can anticipate a substantial increase in wages upon arriving at Old Trafford. It’s expected that United will activate the one-year extension clause in De Gea’s contract before marketing him to the highest bidder this summer, creating an open path for Pickford to don the Red Devils’ gloves.