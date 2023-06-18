Transfer Turmoil Unleashed at Man Utd Amidst Takeover Delay

Man Utd’s Erik ten Hag Expresses Discontent Amidst Declan Rice Deal Delays

Erik ten Hag’s Frustrations Brought to Light

Erik ten Hag, the guiding force at Manchester United, has been visibly perturbed by the ongoing takeover delays which are thwarting his club’s ability to table an offer for Declan Rice, who appears to be veering towards Arsenal. This news is being reported by GOAL.

The Backstory: United’s Ambitions Halted

Ten Hag had set his sights on recruiting Declan Rice, West Ham’s standout performer, over the summer. However, the protracted change in ownership at United has put a spanner in the works, leading to a delay in tabling a bid for Rice. This has given Arsenal, the fierce rivals, an advantage in the race to sign the promising midfielder. According to the reports, ten Hag’s frustrations have escalated due to this unprecedented delay.

Behind the Scenes: United’s Ownership Saga

The plot thickened when Nine Two UK Holdings Limited, led by Sheikh Jassim, surfaced on the government’s official Companies House website, sparking rumours about an imminent Qatari takeover at Manchester United. Yet, The Times later cast doubt over this, suggesting it is unlikely the takeover will be finalised before the commencement of the 2023-24 season.

The Ongoing Chase for Rice

Meanwhile, West Ham rebuffed Arsenal’s opening gambit of £90 million ($115.3m) plus add-ons for Rice, as they hold him in a valuation exceeding £100m ($128.1m). Nonetheless, the Gunners are resolved to win over the Hammers and are predicted to launch another bid in the near future.

The Future for United

Despite the hindrances, Manchester United are focusing their efforts on attracting Chelsea’s Mason Mount. The club is believed to be drafting a £50m ($64m) offer for Mount after their initial proposal of £40m ($51m) was turned down.