Star Midfielder Sparks Chelsea, Arsenal & Man Utd Bidding War

The Race for Romeo Lavia: Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd Vie for the Talented Teen

Football London are shedding light the developing situation concerning the talented Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old midfielder from Southampton is piquing the interest of top football clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Lavia Attracting Chelsea’s Attention

After unsuccessful negotiations to bring Manuel Ugarte on board from Sporting CP, Chelsea has refocused their sights on Romeo Lavia. Football London has gathered that the Blues are pursuing a serious interest in Lavia, despite their ongoing chase for Moises Caicedo.

Lavia had a shining season with the Saints, despite their Premier League relegation. His transfer from Manchester City to St Mary’s in the previous summer saw him scoring the decisive goal against Chelsea just weeks after Chelsea had shown interest in him.

Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, reportedly has plans to bring in two new midfielders, with Lavia at the top of the list. Southampton are not ready to let their star player go for less than their valuation, which is estimated to be between £40million and £50million.

Arsenal’s Concrete Interest in Lavia

Fabrizio Romano’s recent tweet has shed light on Arsenal’s interest in Lavia, stating, “Arsenal have concrete and strong interest in Romeo Lavia.” The London-based team is expected to pose a significant challenge to Chelsea in their quest to sign the young Belgian star.

However, the interest in Lavia doesn’t stop there. “Man United appreciate Lavia but still not advancing. City buy back clause only valid 2024,” Romano added.

Chelsea Commence Negotiations

Looking to bolster their midfield, Chelsea has initiated discussions with Southampton regarding Romeo Lavia, as reported by Football London. This move reflects the belief within Stamford Bridge that Lavia could be a substantial addition to their midfield ranks.

Southampton’s Hefty Price Tag

Southampton’s price tag of £40million-£50million for Lavia, as reported by the Daily Mail, is underpinned by several contractual clauses from Lavia’s Manchester City departure. City holds the right to match any bid for Lavia due to a buyback clause, presumably worth £40million.

The final clause ensures City gets a 20% cut from any future sale of Lavia. For instance, a £50million sale to Chelsea would yield £10million for City.

Eden Hazard’s Influence

It’s understood that Lavia has sought advice from Chelsea legend and fellow Belgian Eden Hazard. An Express report suggests that Hazard encouraged Lavia to seize the opportunity to join the Blues if it comes knocking.

Chelsea might possess a secret weapon in their quest to sign Romeo Lavia – the recently appointed director, Joe Shields. Shields previously facilitated Lavia’s transfer to Southampton from Manchester City during his tenure as the Saints’ chief. His connections could potentially make the difference in Chelsea’s bid to secure Lavia’s services.

The story of Romeo Lavia is unfolding, with each club keen to secure the young midfielder’s services. As we approach the summer transfer window, the question is: will it be Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United that ultimately wins the race?