Shaw’s Pitch: Could These England Stars Shine  at United?

As ever with international football we welcome stories of “tapping up” and trying to persuade national teammates to join them at club level. We seemingly have Luke Shaw joining in the transfer window fun as he shares on his Instagram a picture of him showing reported Man Utd targets Declan Rice & Harry Kane around United’s training ground which England are training at.

Shaw’s Persuasive Powers?

Shaw confessed he’s attempted to sway “a few” England teammates towards donning the Manchester United jersey in the upcoming season. Although the conversations are said to be of a light-hearted nature, it wouldn’t be a stretch to consider the underlying implications.

“There’s a few,” Shaw said when asked if he has ‘tapped up’ some of his international teammates. “Of course, it is just a bit of banter really. I don’t know too much about what’s going on.”

These conversations were confirmed by Nizaar Kinsella on his Twitter handle, making it clear that Shaw, to some degree, has been a vocal advocate for his club to his fellow internationals.

The Rice and Kane Conundrum

In a twist of fortune, Rice and Kane, two players with whom Shaw has been most often seen, have found their names circulating in the transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United. The speculations have further piqued with the duo’s sighting at United’s training complex.

But the path isn’t devoid of hurdles. With Arsenal reputed to be the leading contender for Rice’s signature, and Spurs showing a staunch refusal to lose Kane, United’s efforts may have hit an initial roadblock.

The Red Devils’ Pursuit

While the transfer negotiations may seem daunting, Shaw’s endeavours paint a more optimistic picture. His subtle persuasion and endorsement of the 20-time league winners indicate that there may yet be hope for the Red Devils’ pursuits.

But for now, it seems the ball is in the court of Rice and Kane. Will Shaw’s banter be the catalyst that convinces these two to join United’s illustrious ranks, or will the summer wind carry them elsewhere? Only time will tell.

Indeed, with Shaw’s advocacy, and the allure of a career with Manchester United, the speculations around the future of Rice and Kane continue to bubble, promising an intriguing transfer window ahead.