Solskjaer in Sheikh Jassim’s Plan for United Takeover?

Manchester United Takeover: Sheikh Jassim’s Potential Olive Branch to Solskjaer

A New Era Dawns at Old Trafford?

The drawn-out takeover saga at Manchester United is inching towards its finale, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe vying for the prestigious ownership baton. This gripping tug of war, as per reports from the Daily Mirror, could have significant implications for former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with whispers around the Theatre of Dreams suggesting he could be brought back into the fold.

The Battle Lines: Sheikh Jassim vs Ratcliffe

The ultimate decision lies with the Glazer family, their verdict will set into motion a lengthy eight to twelve-week approval process, meaning the coronation of the new regime may not align with the advent of the fresh season. Despite this time constraint, Sheikh Jassim, determined to succeed in his quest to acquire the English giants, has reportedly expressed a keenness to reinstate Manchester United legends into the club’s hierarchy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: A Return on the Cards?

Among the list of illustrious figures, Solskjaer’s name rings out, a Manchester United icon who famously sealed the Champions League in 1999 with a late, unforgettable winner. The Norwegian notched up 126 goals in 366 appearances, and his tenure as manager, though concluded prematurely due to a string of disappointing results, had its share of memorable moments.

“Could they want me back at the club [United] in some capacity? Who knows?” Solskjaer had cryptically suggested last month when he mused about his future. He was clear that he wouldn’t be jumping back into management for the sake of it, stating, “I’ve got another job in me, if it’s the right chance and exciting enough.”

Fresh Indicators: Preparing for Takeover

Supporting the notion of a potential Qatari takeover, reports surfaced from the US this week claiming that United is “negotiating granting exclusivity” to the group spearheaded by Sheikh Jassim. Further, a firm named Nine Two Foundation UK, a potential vehicle for the Sheikh’s acquisition bid, was registered at Companies House. While these developments are not definitive, they indicate forward planning in case the Qatari bid triumphs.

The Final Countdown

In a report earlier this week, the Daily Mail detailed how both Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are finalising their proposals with Raine, the American merchant bank supervising the process. Each proposition is believed to value the club over a hefty £5bn, falling short of the Glazers’ reported asking price of £6bn.

The verdict is anticipated any moment now, but the ensuing approval process promises to keep everyone on edge. For now, Manchester United’s fans, staff, and especially Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, can only wait and watch.