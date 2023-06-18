Chelsea Star Closer to Arsenal Move, Bayern Munich Left in the Cold

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Kai Havertz Gathers Pace

Despite late interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, it appears Arsenal have the edge in the race for Chelsea man, Kai Havertz. As reported by Florian Plettenberg at Sky Sports Germany, Havertz is seemingly favouring a stay in England and could soon don the Gunners’ red and white.

The two parties have broadly agreed on key contractual details – including the salary and term length. All eyes now turn to Arsenal’s next move, as they prepare a potentially decisive second bid for the 24-year-old German international.

Chelsea Holding Out for Hefty Fee

Despite rejecting an initial offer from Arsenal, Chelsea may soon find an offer they can’t refuse. Arsenal, in their pursuit of Havertz, are understood to be preparing a proposal potentially amounting to €87 million. A fee that, if accepted, would mark a significant coup for the North London outfit.

Bayern’s Delayed Reaction

Bayern’s advances for Havertz appear to be a case of ‘too little, too late’. Having been off their radar for months, Bayern’s interest in the attacking midfielder resurfaced only recently, as they sought alternatives for their number nine position.

Their plans, however, were met with a cold reality. Havertz, whose contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2025, was already swaying towards Arsenal.

A Missed Opportunity for Bayern?

Bayern expressed their interest to Havertz only in the past few days, indicating he was their top alternative amidst expensive options like Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the price tag of up to €100 million proved to be a stumbling block for the Bavarians.

Even a direct phone call to Havertz couldn’t turn the tide in Bayern’s favour. The player’s affinity towards Arsenal appears to remain unchanged.

In a transfer window fraught with drama, Arsenal seem to be edging closer to securing their key target. As for Bayern Munich, they might be left contemplating their late entry into the Kai Havertz saga.