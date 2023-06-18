Everton’s Off-Season Ambition: Leeds Talents In Their Sights

The once formidable Merseyside outfit, Everton, are crafting an ambitious blueprint for their attacking artillery in the upcoming campaign.

A Crucial Move for Harrison and Gnonto

According to Football Transfers, in-depth negotiations are currently underway with Leeds for potential transfers of wingers Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto. Both players were key elements in Leeds’ tumultuous season, which saw them unfortunately face the drop.

Harrison’s Ties to the Northwest

Harrison, who courted interest from Newcastle last term, reportedly has a £16million release clause. The allure of the Northwest, where he has family ties, might well influence the Englishman’s decision in favour of the Everton switch.

Everton’s Italian Pursuit

Whilst the pursuit for Harrison seems fairly straightforward, there seems to be a bit of a pricing tussle for Gnonto. Everton are evidently keen on securing the Italian’s signature, despite Arsenal’s former interest in the player. It seems the Gunners have shifted their attention elsewhere of late.

Everton Eyes Maitland-Niles

Everton are also showing keen interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles, another Premier League star, who spent his last season on loan at Southampton. The Arsenal loanee is now a free agent, providing Everton with another potential midfield reinforcement option.

Uncertain Future for Tom Davies

Amidst the excitement of potential new recruits, the Toffees also face a major decision regarding the future of home-grown talent, Tom Davies. FootballTransfers has confirmed that Davies is due to enter vital discussions regarding his future at Goodison Park, with several rival clubs reportedly interested.

With his contract expiring shortly, the Everton academy graduate has been offered a new deal. However, seeking regular game time, Davies might consider other options. His next steps remain unclear at this juncture, with potential suitors from both the Championship and Premier League expressing interest.

The consensus within the football sphere is that Davies might well part ways with Everton this month. One potential compromise could be a guaranteed number of appearances in his new contract. Last season, injury struggles restricted him to sporadic appearances off the bench under manager Sean Dyche.

Having joined the club at the tender age of 11 and accumulated 179 appearances since, Davies might well have completed his final season at his boyhood club. These pivotal negotiations are certainly ones to keep a watchful eye on as Everton’s summer transfer saga unfolds.