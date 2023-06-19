Arsenal Midfield Shake-Up: Exit Looms for Experienced Pair

Xhaka and Partey Nearing Exit as Midfield Revamp Accelerates

In a report by Sam Dean of The Telegraph, the fulcrum of Arsenal’s midfield strategy seems poised for a significant shift, as pivotal figures Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are on the cusp of parting ways with the North London side.

Pursuit of Rice Signals Overhaul Beginning

Declan Rice, the linchpin of West Ham United, remains Arsenal’s prime target, marking the start of an ambitious reformation of their midfield. While negotiations continue with the Hammers, Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen seems all but certain, with a speculated transfer fee of £13 million.

Meanwhile, Partey could also bid adieu to the Gunners if an apt replacement is secured. Both Xhaka and Partey were integral to Arsenal’s unexpected title challenge in the 2022/23 season. However, as the players clock in at 30, Arsenal, steered by Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, gears up to inject fresh energy into the midfield.

Blueprint for the Future: Odegaard and Rice

The proposed revamp envisages the midfield being orchestrated around the talents of captain Martin Odegaard and, subject to an agreement with West Ham, Rice. Despite the focus on these two, the Gunners are not putting all their eggs in one basket and continue to scout the summer transfer market for additional options.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains on their radar as a long-term prospect, but as the window narrows, a move to Chelsea appears increasingly likely. Interest in Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan also highlights Arsenal’s proactive approach to reshaping their midfield.

With Arsenal’s inaugural offer for Rice rebuffed by West Ham, the stakes are further raised by potential competition from Manchester City, who reportedly regard the England international as a “strong option.”

Looking Forward

As Arsenal, Xhaka, and Partey stand at the crossroads of change, the anticipation of the club’s midfield reshuffle has sent ripples across the football world. Despite the impending farewell to seasoned warriors, this revamp promises an exciting new chapter at the Emirates, echoing Arsenal’s unwavering determination to regain their status among football’s elite.