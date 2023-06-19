Rodgers Set to Begin New Chapter at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers Rekindles Celtic Romance

The Prodigal Son Returns

Celtic fans, hold your breaths – your prodigal son returns! After a four-year hiatus, Brendan Rodgers is poised to embark on a fresh chapter at Celtic. The 50-year-old Northern Irish wizard is tipped to secure a long-term contract to take the reins from Ange Postecoglou as reported by BBC Sport

Leaving a Legacy

Rodgers’ first Celtic sojourn (2016-2019) was nothing short of legendary. With seven domestic trophies, an unbeaten maiden season, and back-to-back trebles, Rodgers carved his name into the Celtic chronicles. The man bleeds green and white; he once proclaimed his unwavering lifelong support for Celtic.

A Bitter Parting

But it was not all sunshine and rainbows. When Rodgers decamped to Leicester in the middle of the 2018-19 season, the Celtic faithful were heartbroken. Banners flew high, denouncing him for a perceived lack of loyalty.

Triumphs and Tribulations at Leicester

At Leicester, Rodgers’ magic touch endured. He took the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup triumph and even danced in the European nights, reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals. But the winds changed, and following a series of defeats, Rodgers found himself sacked.

The Future Beckons

Rodgers’ second coming could be heralded as early as Monday. With a record steeped in success, hopes are sky-high that he can steer the ship back to glory. Celtic, prepare to welcome back a native son.