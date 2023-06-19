Man Utd Set To Lose Out On ‘Best Centre-Back In The World’

Manchester United Set to Lose Kim Min-Jae to Bayern Munich

Manchester United’s efforts to secure Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae have hit a major snag. The promising South Korean defender is said to be finalising his move to Bayern Munich, signalling a missed opportunity for United’s summer defensive reinforcements, as reported at FootballTransfers.

Kim Min-Jae: A Near Miss for United

Despite being tipped as frontrunners for Kim Min-Jae’s signature, it seems Manchester United have faltered in the final lap. The final details are currently being sorted for Kim to join the German titans, Bayern Munich, on a five-year deal. A crucial aspect of this deal is the activation of the minimum fee release clause in Kim’s Napoli contract come July 1.

The disappointment for United comes after the club seemingly had personal terms settled with the South Korean international. It appears that the recent turbulence surrounding the ownership situation at Old Trafford contributed to the delay in negotiations, a situation which has given Bayern Munich the upper hand.

The Release Clause Drama

Reportedly, Kim’s contract with Napoli holds a minimum fee release clause of around €50 million. This clause, which will come into effect during the first two weeks of July, leaves Napoli in a precarious position, unable to stop the player’s departure.

Efforts to convince Kim Min-Jae to accept a new contract and, crucially, drop the release clause, have been unsuccessful. Consequently, the 26-year-old’s stint in Napoli, albeit impressive, looks to be short-lived.

Kim’s Rise to Stardom

Since his €18m transfer from Fenerbahce to Napoli last summer, Kim has been nothing short of a revelation. Stepping into the shoes left by Kalidou Koulibaly’s departure to Chelsea, Kim has been a vital cog in Napoli’s defence, contributing to the club’s first Scudetto in 33 years.

Kim’s exceptional performances, demonstrating both his football intelligence and athleticism, have inevitably attracted attention from the biggest clubs in Europe. Manchester United appeared to be leading this race, making the latest development a significant disappointment.

Fallout at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s failure to secure Kim Min-Jae will likely fuel further frustration amongst the United fanbase. The fans, already aggrieved by what they perceive as a sluggish takeover process, may view this as further evidence of the club’s faltering approach to the transfer market.

Napoli’s manager, Luciano Spalletti, has previously lauded Kim as the finest in the world in his position. Speaking after a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in March, Spalletti stated:

“Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game, for me he truly is the best centre-back in the world.”

For Manchester United, the challenge now is to redirect their attention to other defensive options, aiming to bolster their backline before the start of the new season. Despite the setback, there’s no denying that the summer transfer window remains wide open with plenty of talent on offer.