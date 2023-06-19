Aston Villa Target High-Profile Centre-Back From Europe

Aston Villa’s Strategic Move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on securing the services of Pau Torres, Villarreal’s seasoned defender. According to sources in contact with Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, the Midlands club has identified the 26-year-old centre-back as a crucial addition to their squad, demonstrating a key move in their summer transfer strategy.

The Financial Aspects of Torres’ Transfer

Reports suggest that the Spanish club Villarreal are looking for a sum exceeding £40 million for Torres, which if agreed upon, would become a record-breaking transfer fee for Aston Villa. However, the English club remains hopeful of negotiating a more cost-effective deal given Torres’ contract expiry in the summer of 2024.

The Pursuit for a Mings Alternative

The strategic move for Torres comes as Aston Villa actively scout for an alternate to Tyrone Mings in the left-sided centre-back role. The Spanish international’s highly regarded status by Villa’s manager Unai Emery and the club’s new sporting director Monchi, further fuels their interest. In addition, the club views Torres as a potential backup for the left-back position.

Pau Torres: A Vital Cog in Villarreal’s Success

Torres has played a key role in Villarreal’s rise under Emery, significantly contributing to the club’s successful run to the 2021-22 Champions League semi-finals. Emery, who was previously in charge at Villarreal, has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Torres, even going as far as declaring him an “amazing player”. He emphasised Torres’ unique talents, stating he has “never seen a centre-back like Torres” despite his tenure at some of the top European clubs.

Torres’ Proven Track Record

With 173 appearances for Villarreal since joining the club in 2019, Torres has a proven record that certainly lends weight to Aston Villa’s interest in him. He was a pivotal part of the team that won the Europa League in 2021, marking Emery’s fourth triumph in the competition. This track record of success underlines the potential impact Torres could bring to Aston Villa’s defence, should the transfer move materialise.

As the Midlands club continue to strategise their squad build for the upcoming season, the inclusion of Pau Torres may signal a pivotal moment in their defensive lineup. With negotiations underway and evident progress being made, Villa’s fans will eagerly anticipate the outcome of this high-profile transfer saga.