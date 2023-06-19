Goldbridge Stirs Up Storm on United’s Shock Decision

David De Gea’s Exit: ‘One of the best’, Manchester United’s Loss

The rumour mill is swirling with the news of David De Gea’s possible departure from Manchester United, with the Daily Mail claiming it’s only a matter of time now until the Spanish stopper departs. The venerable goalkeeper has been a solid rock for the team over the past decade, earning his stripes and setting records with the most clean sheets in club history. Still, some fans are waving their party poppers a bit too soon, and the blunt, often controversial Mark Goldbridge isn’t having it.

In his recent video podcast from The United Stand, Goldbridge didn’t pull any punches.

“It’s classless when he’s potentially going and you start celebrating…you’ve got to look at his career at Manchester United and say he’s been one of our best,” he roared.

It’s a classic Goldbridge rant, and it’s gaining traction online.

Goldbridge makes a crucial point. De Gea is not just any goalkeeper. He’s a record-breaking, top-notch talent. Replacing him won’t be as simple as ordering a new pair of gloves. The current budgetary constraints mean that if United needs to hunt for a new goalie, the funds allocated for other positions will inevitably take a hit.

Will Dean Henderson Fill De Gea’s Boots?

In the aftermath of De Gea’s possible exit, all eyes are on Dean Henderson. But Goldbridge doesn’t seem to hold high hopes.

“If Dean Henderson’s your goalkeeper… all the best because I don’t rate him as our Manchester United goalkeeper,” he said.

Even with Goldbridge’s cynicism, there’s no denying that the pressure will be on Henderson to perform. And it won’t be easy to fill the boots of a keeper like De Gea, who has been the bedrock of United’s defence for years.

The Golden Glove Controversy

While Goldbridge’s rant about De Gea’s potential departure has been polarising, it’s hard to dispute his point about the club’s possible financial loss.

“We won’t get any money for David De Gea… there’s a value there,” Goldbridge argued.

This goalkeeper isn’t over the hill, he’s just won the Golden Glove! That’s not something you just toss aside like yesterday’s newspaper.

What the club needs to understand, according to Goldbridge, is that a player like De Gea has a monetary value, and his departure would result in a significant financial loss for the club.

De Gea Deserves Respect

Lastly, Goldbridge stressed the need to respect De Gea and acknowledge his contributions. “His legacy is a good one,” he said. He even criticised ex-legends of the club for publicly undermining De Gea.

In a perfect world, Goldbridge believes De Gea should receive a grand farewell for his service to Manchester United. But whether or not this will happen remains to be seen.

In typical Goldbridge fashion, this podcast from The United Stand is sure to stir up some controversy among fans. But one thing’s for sure, David De Gea’s potential exit from Manchester United has got everyone talking. And love him or hate him, Goldbridge has certainly added fuel to the fire.