Chelsea To Lose Out On First-Choice Targets Due To FFP?

Blues’ Potential Transfers: Chelsea’s Balancing Act

Mauricio Pochettino’s anticipated tenure at Chelsea may be beginning under more scrutiny than expected, as the club treads carefully with their summer transfer strategy. Despite expressing strong interest in Brighton’s midfielder Moises Caicedo and Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Andre Onana, it appears Chelsea is contemplating the economic implications of such high-profile deals.

A Tightened Purse String after £600m Spending Spree

Having already spent approximately £600m (€700m) since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the first two transfer windows, Chelsea’s ability to freely shop this summer may be hampered by potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. As reported by Tom Hancock at Football Transfers, the Blues are now weighing their financial capacity against their ambitions to strengthen the squad.

High Stakes for Caicedo and Onana

Chelsea are exploring more affordable alternatives, as both Caicedo and Onana’s transfer fees present a significant expenditure. The Brighton powerhouse, Caicedo, had a remarkable 2022/23 campaign, helping the club secure European qualification for the first time. This, understandably, has led Brighton to set a lofty price tag of around £100m (€117m) on the Ecuador international.

No Shortage of Suitors for Caicedo

Chelsea’s fascination with Caicedo is no secret. The club, along with Arsenal, showed interest in him as early as January. Despite substantial bids from both London clubs, Brighton held their ground, retaining the standout player.

A Record-Breaking Price for Onana?

Likewise, Onana’s first season at Inter Milan was one for the books. He played a significant role in leading the club to the Champions League final, making him an attractive prospect for Chelsea. However, securing Onana could also come with a hefty price tag of approximately £50m (€58m).

Kepa to Continue in Goal?

Despite rumours of a new goalkeeper, Pochettino appears inclined to stand by the current goalie, Kepa Arrizabalaga. Reports suggest that the new boss is willing to give Kepa the opportunity to prove himself as the number-one choice for the coming season.

Initial Steps into Pochettino’s Era

Despite the complex decision-making on Caicedo and Onana, Chelsea are progressing with their first signing under Pochettino’s reign. The club appear to be on the verge of triggering the release clause for Villareal and Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson. This first step would mark a positive start to the two-time European champions’ summer transfer window and perhaps indicate the path Pochettino intends to follow.