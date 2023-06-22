Toon, Toon-Ali, Ali: Scouting Report

When a team whose qualified for the champions league, has owners awash with funds and is looking for a midfielder it’s bound to lead somewhere. In this particular journey for a north east of England club it looks like it’s lead to an Italian club who are willing to part with one of it’s stars. In this scouting report, we look at a move that’s come from nowhere, moved somewhere fast and looks nailed on to complete. The transfer window is as they say…well and truly open.

What’s Been Said?

Not a lot about Sandro Tonali moving to Newcastle United in recent times, but that’s changed rapidly in recent times. David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed that they were close to agreeing a deal with Eddie Howe’s top target and the final details were all that was left. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the structure of the deal for the Italian international was being worked through as AC Milan look willing to part with one of their main stars off the back of Paolo Maldini’s recent departure.

What Does He Bring?

The 23 year-old brings a wealth of experience for such a young player having played at the highest level and with 14 senior caps to his name. Commonly deployed as the six by Milan, Tonali is known for his passing and ability to control the tempo of the game. Cool in possession and more than accomplished at set-pieces, the former Brescia man’s ability to create key chances has lead to him being labelled ‘the new Pirlo’. Whilst that seems somewhat of a stretch, the skills and attributes are clear for all to see.



Stats and Info

Having played 48 times for the rossoneri this campaign and just shy of 4000 minutes, Tonali registered an impressive return of two goals and ten assists in all competitions. The Lodi native has a contract that runs until 2027, hence the suggested price in reports and Capology.com estimates his wages at just over €89,000 per week which will be no issue for Newcastle to improve on. From a stats perspective, his assist and xAG stand out against players of a similar position and Eddie Howe will be hoping he creates a similar number for the likes of Wilson and Isak.

Price-Tag and Realistic

This one seems as realistic as it can be based on the reports. Dan Ashworth has landed in Milan to finalise the terms on what’s expected to be a near £70 million move. With a wage that’s reported to be doubled and Gerry Cardinale now appearing to change any key personnel at the club, only a full 360 from all parties changes this move now. There’s uncertainty about Italian players in the premier league, but Tonali’s talents are unquestionable. One that’s caught everyone by surprise but a real coup for the toon army.