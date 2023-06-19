Chelsea Closing in on La Liga Star

Chelsea Nears Triumph with Sensational Signing

A Dazzling Addition to the Blues’ Squad

Chelsea is on the brink of acquiring a new gem. The talks have rapidly advanced and the Stamford Bridge side is all set to welcome Villareal’s Nicolas Jackson to their fold. With negotiations in full swing, Football Insider reveals that Chelsea’s bid for the 21-year-old sensation is “90% done”. The Stamford Bridge side has already navigated its way into agreeing personal terms with the Senegal international forward.

“90% done”

The Road to Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad will have to clear the final hurdle of meeting Jackson’s release clause, rumoured to be a cool £34 million, to seal the deal.

It’s worth mentioning that this could be Chelsea’s second significant signing in a heartbeat. There’s a brewing storm as Moises Caicedo is also nearing a Stamford Bridge transfer. Just days ago, the London club reached a “verbal understanding” over personal terms with the midfielder.

“Football Insider revealed on Monday (19 June) that the Blues are ready to submit a formal offer for Caicedo this week – with the Londoners already reaching a ‘verbal understanding’ with the midfielder over personal terms.”

Nicolas Jackson – The Star in the Making

Jackson’s journey to Chelsea is nothing short of a fairy tale. Earlier this year, a move to Bournemouth was on the cards, but after an unsuccessful medical trial due to a hamstring injury, the deal was abandoned.

This setback didn’t dampen his spirit, and he returned with a vengeance for Villareal. In the last eight games of the La Liga season, Jackson’s scintillating form saw him net nine goals and deliver two assists.

For the entirety of the 2022-23 season, he contributed 13 goals and five assists in 38 appearances. With three years remaining on his contract with Villareal, this versatile forward can lead the line or work his magic on either flank.

Stamford Bridge: A New Beginning

Chelsea, regrettably absent from European football in 2023-24, is building a formidable team. With current forwards like Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, and others rumoured to leave, Jackson could be the fresh gust of wind the Blues need to chart their course to glory.