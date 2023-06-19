Gunners Star Granted Saudi Talks

A New Horizon Beckons for Thomas Partey

Winds of Change at The Emirates

Arsenal, the legendary North London football club, seem set to bid farewell to their midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey. The whispers circulating the football fraternity suggest that Partey has been granted the green light by the Gunners to engage in discussions concerning a possible transfer to the Saudi Pro League as reported by 90min.

The Allure of Saudi Pro League

So, what’s with the Saudi Pro League? In recent times, Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in their domestic football league, turning heads and catching the attention of notable football talents. To put things into perspective, this year alone, global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have taken their awe-inspiring skills to Saudi Arabia. The prodigious Lionel Messi was on their radar. Furthermore, a slew of players, such as Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ruben Neves, appear to be making their way to the Middle East.

Partey’s Stellar Stint with Arsenal

Thomas Partey’s venture to Arsenal, which began with a resounding £45m transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has been nothing short of impressive. He donned the iconic red and white for 33 out of 38 Premier League matches in the past season. His performance was pivotal as Arsenal launched their most substantial title challenge in over a decade.

Nonetheless, as the saying goes, change is the only constant. Arsenal’s vision is reportedly centred on nurturing a youthful squad. This makes the 30-year-old Partey’s place in the team somewhat precarious, despite the club’s recent return to the Champions League. The Gunners made a considerable investment in Partey, making him the fourth most expensive player in Arsenal’s books at that time.

Savvy Financial Decision?

Arsenal views a permanent move for Partey to Saudi Arabia as a golden opportunity to ease their wage bill. Plus, there is optimism in the corridors of The Emirates that they could make a pretty penny by selling him for more than the £45m shelled out initially.

Who’s Next?

While Partey’s potential departure is making waves, he may not be the lone figure making an exit. Granit Xhaka is rumoured to have inked a deal with Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Arsenal has its sights set on West Ham and England sensation Declan Rice, though the initial bid fell short.

Conclusion

Is it adieu for Thomas Partey? Only time will tell. With Saudi Arabia on the rise, and Arsenal rethinking strategies, the football world is poised for exciting times.