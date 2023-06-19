Kompany Targets Bundesliga Prospect to Strengthen Burnley Squad

Burnley FC Express An Interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Soumaila Coulibaly

Burnley Football Club have made a loan offer to young Borussia Dortmund talent, Soumaila Coulibaly according to Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider. Negotiations between the English and German clubs are ongoing, with Dortmund yet to reach a decision on the next step in the promising defender’s career.

Kompany’s Growing Interest

Vincent Kompany, the esteemed manager of the Clarets, has expressed a distinct admiration for Coulibaly. He is keen on introducing the 19-year-old centre-back to Turf Moor, hoping to add depth to his squad in the coming weeks.

Coulibaly, whose performance on the field has been turning heads at Dortmund, had the chance to showcase his skills in two first-team appearances during the previous season. These included pivotal Bundesliga and Champions League matches, heightening his profile on the international stage.

Filling a Gap in the Defence

The move to secure Coulibaly’s talents come as Burnley FC look to fortify their central defence. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who impressed during his loan spell from Manchester City, has since returned to his home club, leaving a void that Coulibaly might be able to fill.

Coulibaly, a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, has found it challenging to leave an indelible mark on the first team. Despite this, his performance in the Dortmund reserve side, where he made 16 appearances last season, has been commendable.

His Bundesliga debut, an intense 3-3 draw against Stuttgart, presented a pivotal moment in Dortmund’s pursuit of their first league title in over a decade. With three years remaining on his contract with Borussia Dortmund, the prospect of a loan spell in the English Premier League could be the key to reinvigorating his career.

Strength in Defence: Burnley’s Key to Survival

Under the guidance of Kompany, Burnley are striving to ensure their continued place in the Premier League. The proposed addition of Coulibaly to the squad could significantly strengthen their defensive lineup.

The Clarets have already seen success with their recent permanent signing, Jordan Beyer. The 23-year-old centre-back made a notable impact during his loan spell from Borussia Monchengladbach in the 2022-23 campaign. As Burnley’s defensive acquisitions grow, the prospect of securing their Premier League status becomes ever more promising.