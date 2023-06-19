EFL Star Could Strengthen Luton Town’s Backline

Luton Town Pursuing Barnsley’s Mads Andersen

As part of their transfer strategy, Luton Town have set their sights on Barnsley’s coveted defender, Mads Andersen. Andersen, a star player for Barnsley, is believed to be on the radar of Luton Town’s management. Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider has reported that negotiations are already underway.

Andersen – A Valuable Asset

Luton Town, the newly promoted Premier League team, are operating on a constrained budget in the current transfer window. Despite these constraints, the club’s management views Andersen as an achievable target, especially given that he is entering the final year of his contract at Oakwell. The chances of Barnsley refusing a significant offer for the 25-year-old this summer are deemed unlikely.

Andersen has made a name for himself as one of the leading central defenders in the EFL. His performances for Barnsley over the past seasons have been notably impressive since his transfer from FC Horsens in 2019.

Unforgettable Season for Andersen

The Danish player’s performance was instrumental in Barnsley’s journey to the League One play-off final last season. This led to him being crowned the club’s Player of the Season. During the 2022-23 season, Andersen made a total of 51 appearances across all competitions, featuring in the starting line-up for each match. This accomplishment was underscored by his two goals and one assist.

Earlier this year, Andersen extended his contract with the League One side, ensuring his stay at the club until the coming summer.

A Potential Key Player for Luton Town

Luton’s current options for the centre-back position include Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, and Dan Potts. However, with Sonny Bradley, the team’s captain, set to leave following the expiration of his contract, Andersen could be a crucial addition to the squad.

Last month, Luton announced that Bradley would be departing the club after a five-year tenure that saw them securing a promotion to the top tier of English football. Bringing in a player of Andersen’s calibre could provide Luton Town with the defensive stability they need to compete effectively in the Premier League.

While it remains to be seen if Luton’s bid will be successful, it’s clear that the club’s management sees Mads Andersen as a vital component in their strategy for the upcoming season.