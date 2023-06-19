Player Sales To Saudi About To Fund Chelsea’s Transfer Window

Chelsea Duo Ziyech and Koulibaly Eyeing Transfers to Saudi Arabia

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly are reported to be considering a move to the Saudi Arabian leagues this summer, as reported by Tomm Gott & Graeme Bailey at 90min. The players are said to be part of a broader plan by the club to generate capital, partly as a result of two consecutive windows of substantial spending, but also to pave the way for new transfers this year.

Ziyech Headed to Al-Nassr

Following the talks between Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and various Saudi Arabian football officials, Chelsea’s availability of fringe players emerged as a key point of discussion. In swift response to these discussions, the Saudi chiefs have confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will be the first player to head over to the Middle East from the Stamford Bridge side this summer.

The Moroccan international has agreed to a three-year deal with Al-Nassr and is set to join the club alongside former Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Ziyech is expected to undertake a medical examination shortly before finalising the paperwork on this unexpected move.

Koulibaly’s Potential Move to Al-Hilal

Meanwhile, the path for Koulibaly’s transfer to Al-Hilal appears to be well in progress. The former Napoli centre-back has reportedly declined a loan switch back to Italy’s Serie A and instead favours a permanent move to Saudi Arabia.

Final negotiations concerning personal terms are nearing completion, with a three-year contract running until 2026 awaiting the 31-year-old Senegalese international. Should the deal be finalised, Koulibaly will become the latest high-profile name to join the Saudi Professional League.

Mendy and Aubameyang: Possible Saudi Bound Blues?

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, another key player from Chelsea, is also reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with Al Ahli. The negotiations regarding the transfer fee are in progress and it is expected that a deal will be sealed later this week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who hasn’t made a significant impact at Chelsea, is also in discussions regarding a possible move to Saudi Arabia. However, no agreement has been reached as of yet. Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi, two other potential movers, have been targeted but are yet to express interest in transferring to the Middle East.

Chelsea’s Transfer Strategy

These potential moves signal a clear strategy from the club to leverage their robust squad depth in generating necessary funds for further recruitment. With Chelsea known for their active participation in the transfer market, the proceeds from these sales could see the Blues reinforce their squad even further for the forthcoming season.

This summer’s transfer window promises to be an interesting one for Chelsea fans. As they wave goodbye to some of their familiar faces, they can look forward to welcoming new talent to their already star-studded squad. It remains to be seen who else will be part of the club’s roster reshuffling before the window closes.