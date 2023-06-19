Treble Star Keen to Extend Contract with Man City

Kyle Walker, Man City’s Staple Defender, Eyes Contract Extension Amid Bayern Interest

Following whispers of a potential move to Bayern Munich, the trusted right-back of Manchester City, Kyle Walker, has indicated his desire to extend his tenure with the Treble winners. This development was reported by Simon Jones in The Daily Mail.

Engaging in Extension Talks

In light of Bayern’s speculated £15 million bid, Walker, now 33, appears to be more inclined towards renewing his contract with Man City, with talks already initiated. This news arrives as a boon for Man City fans, who value Walker’s robust performances and contribution to the team’s defensive solidity.

From Rumours to Reality

Whispers about the Yorkshire-born player possibly transferring to other Premier League teams have been doing the rounds. However, given the level of competition and rivalry within the league, any such move seems highly unlikely.

Walker, known for his pace and versatility, was also linked with a move to Bayern Munich. It was speculated that the German club’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, who formerly held the reins at Chelsea, was instrumental in planning to bring Walker to the Bundesliga. The conjectures gained traction as Walker was left out of the starting XI in the Champions League final against Inter Milan, a match City triumphed 1-0.

Turning Down Sheffield for Champions League Football

Previous reports from the same publication suggested that Sheffield United, Walker’s boyhood club, were eager to welcome him back. Having left Sheffield for Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Walker could have considered this move. However, the lure of playing Champions League football, potentially offered by Bayern, seems to have kept him focused on playing at the highest level.

Sheffield United, newly promoted to the Premier League, might have appealed to the sentimentality of their former player, but it appears that Walker’s aspirations remain aligned with the ambitions of top-tier clubs.

Walker’s Incredible Run with Man City

Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Walker has contributed significantly to their success, featuring in over 250 games and helping the club lift 12 trophies. These include five Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League trophy. His impressive trophy haul and consistency in performance underline his value to Pep Guardiola’s side.

As Man City prepare for the forthcoming season, the news of Walker’s interest in continuing his journey with the club is a positive note amidst the flurry of transfer speculation.