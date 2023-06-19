Arsenal Bid for Ajax Star Defender

Arsenal Court Ajax’s Gem: Jurrien Timber

An ambitious play is unfolding as Arsenal sets their sights on Ajax’s sparkling talent, Jurrien Timber. The news is brought to light by of David Ornstein at The Athletic.

An Opening Bid Amid a Tactical Dance

Arsenal have drawn first blood with an estimated offer of £30 million to secure the defender, displaying their determination to bolster their ranks. The defender, a 22-year-old Dutch international, stands as a testament to the sort of quality the North London outfit are targeting. However, Ajax are speculated to be holding out for a fee in the vicinity of £50 million for Timber, who still has a 24-month tenure remaining on his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Despite the apparent chasm in valuations, there’s a sense of positivity in the air that both parties can reach a middle ground, with personal terms supposedly already ironed out. The Dutch international, with 15 international appearances to his name, brought his A-game this season with two goals and two assists from 34 Eredivisie appearances, despite Ajax ending up in an unexpected third place.

The Timber Appeal: Why Arsenal Are Keen

So, why the interest in Timber? Timber’s allure lies in his remarkable calmness when in possession. During the World Cup, he showcased his adeptness in operating at right-back, demonstrating an awe-inspiring range of passes and an innate ability to dribble the ball upfield, traits highly coveted in the modern game.

Not many players in the world can boast the same finesse and self-assuredness in manoeuvring the ball. Statistically speaking, Timber averaged a whopping 90.5 touches per game in the previous Eredivisie season, a figure that outshines his peers. Even more staggering is the fact that 59 per cent of these touches were within the midfield third, a rare statistic for a centre-back and a testament to his involvement in offensive plays.

The time is ripe for Jurrien to embrace a new challenge. If the whispers are to be believed, that challenge might just be cloaked in Arsenal red. The Gunners are no strangers to unearthing defensive diamonds, and Timber could well be the next gleaming gem in their collection.