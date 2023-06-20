Postecoglou’s Influence Pivotal in Spurs’ Chase for Leicester Star

Spurs Closing in on Maddison Under Postecoglou’s Influence

Maddison’s New Prospects

As reported by Football Transfers Tottenham Hotspur are emerging as the new favourites in the pursuit of James Maddison. The odds had previously favoured Newcastle United in the race to acquire the Leicester City player. However, the dynamic shifted following a positive impression created by Tottenham’s new head coach, Ange Postecoglou, on Maddison’s team.

A surprising but influential factor in these negotiations has been revealed to be the shared representation between Maddison, Postecoglou and several Spurs players, including Son Heung-min, Richarlison, and Pedro Porro, by London-based agency, CAA Base.

In the Wake of Postecoglou’s Appointment

Intriguingly, Football Transfers say that dialogue with Maddison’s representatives commenced almost instantly following Postecoglou’s official confirmation as Tottenham’s head coach. Although it is premature to state anything definitively, insiders hint at Maddison’s favourable impression of Postecoglou as an influential aspect in his forthcoming decision.

Adding intrigue to the plot, another name has emerged that could further persuade Maddison towards a move to Tottenham: Harry Kane.

Role of Harry Kane

With club chairman Daniel Levy’s known penchant to retain his English star and adopt an unyielding stance in any negotiation, Kane’s continuity at Tottenham for another season, willingly or otherwise, is increasingly likely. Maddison’s reported admiration for Kane and the appealing prospect of partnering with him on a club level could tip the scales in Tottenham’s favour.

Nevertheless, Newcastle still remain part of the equation, though recent media speculations seem to suggest their shifting focus on alternate targets, thus potentially bolstering Tottenham’s chances.

Leicester’s Unenviable Task

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship created an almost inevitable scenario of them struggling to retain their star players. With Youri Tielemans already moving on, Maddison could be next to seek greener pastures.

Despite Leicester’s challenging season, Maddison managed to notch a respectable 10 goals and nine assists from 30 Premier League appearances. This performance adds to his previous season’s impressive haul of 12 goals and eight assists. It’s no wonder then that the former Norwich player has become a hot commodity over the past few seasons.

Tottenham fans have every reason to anticipate Maddison’s potential move with excitement. If the reports are accurate, and Maddison does choose Spurs, it would be a major coup for Postecoglou’s side and a thrilling prospect for the supporters.