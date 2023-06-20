Former Premier League Manager Snubs Saudi Offer

Gerrard Snubs Saudi Arabia’s Tempting Offer

Steven Gerrard, the iconic former Rangers manager, recently waved a regal ‘no, thank you’ to the gilded world of the Saudi Pro League. The 43-year-old, whose managerial résumé includes a spellbinding stint at Rangers, put an end to speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi club, Al-Ettifaq.

A Journey to Saudi Arabia

Gerrard, the ex-Liverpool and England skipper, made headlines when he was spotted in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Rumour mills buzzed with reports of an alluring offer being made to him by Al-Ettifaq. Lifting the veil, Gerrard confirmed, “I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did.”

The Decision

Subsequently, while speaking on Channel 4 before England’s Euro 2024 Qualifier against North Macedonia, Gerrard unveiled his decision not to accept the offer. “I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up,” he shared candidly.

A Glimpse at Gerrard’s Managerial Odyssey

After hanging up his boots in 2016, Gerrard’s first venture into senior management was with Rangers in 2018. Under his capable guidance, Rangers basked in the glory of their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade. Gerrard later led Aston Villa for 11 months with 13 victories in 40 matches.

Saudi Arabia’s Magnetic Allure

Gerrard’s declination comes at a time when the Saudi Pro League is drawing stars like moths to a flame. Karim Benzema, the Ballon d’Or awardee, recently made a splash by swapping Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad. Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr last December, coupled with Premier League players being linked to Saudi clubs, only accentuates the magnetic allure of the league.

Gerrard’s refusal to head eastward marks the end of a chapter, but the book of his career remains open with countless possibilities ahead.