Champions League winning Coach to Spark PSG’s Euro Hunt?

PSG Welcomes Luis Enrique: The Dawn of a New Era

In a sensational turn of events, PSG have set their sights on an illustrious new leader. With a track record that speaks for itself, Luis Enrique is poised to make an indelible mark in Paris. Below, we delve into how this strategic move unfolded, and what it portends for the team’s future.

A Man of Calibre

Luis Enrique is not a name to be taken lightly. With an imposing character and a potent game identity, Enrique is walking into familiar territory. The PSG dressing room is dominated by Spanish speakers, and he’s already acquainted with some of them from his tenure with the national team or from his days at Barcelona.

He boasts an illustrious portfolio, headlined by his Champions League triumph in 2015. Add to that the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, and Copa Del Rey accolades – Enrique’s credentials are unassailable.

The Selection Process: Luis Enrique Trumps All

“Enrique était « en tête de liste »”, according to a report by LA PARISIEN. PSG’s inner sanctum – the major stakeholders, Doha, club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and sporting advisor Luis Campos – had narrowed down the search to three names. The coveted list included Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso, and, of course, Luis Enrique.

While there were brief flirtations with Alonso, it was between Nagelsmann and Enrique that serious negotiations took place. Despite reaching an initial agreement with the German coach, it was the allure of Enrique’s accomplishments and charisma that made him the unequivocal first choice.

A Shared Obsession: The Champions League

Enrique isn’t just another addition to the managerial portfolio of PSG; he is here with a mission. With his sights set on the Champions League, his ambitions are in lockstep with the aspirations of Qatar, Luis Campos, and Kylian Mbappé. Bringing the Champions League trophy to Paris would be an unprecedented feat, one that Enrique is well-equipped to pursue.

He has an intimate understanding of French football and holds PSG close to his heart. In 2021, he experienced the agony of defeat in the UEFA Nations League final against France. Moreover, in 1997, as a midfielder, he lifted the Cup Winners’ Cup, defeating PSG. Luis Enrique is also famously remembered as the architect of Barcelona’s stunning 6-1 victory over PSG in 2017.

Enrique’s Vision for PSG

Enrique’s agenda for PSG extends beyond just trophies. He is on a mission to infuse a sense of identity and style that has been amiss in recent years. He aims to revitalise Parc des Princes, which has been bereft of excitement.

As he shapes the team, his ideas will be pivotal in the transfer market. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, an influential figure, is advocating for the signing of striker Harry Kane. With one year remaining on his contract with Tottenham, Kane could very well become a part of Enrique’s grand plan.