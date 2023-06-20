Klopp Ready to Bring Dutch Prodigy to the Premier League

Gravenberch: A Star in the Making for Liverpool?

In the whirlwind world of football transfers, the movement of top talent creates an undeniable buzz. This summer is no different, with Liverpool FC turning their gaze towards the promising young Dutch talent, Ryan Gravenberch. Currently donning the colours of Bayern Munich, Gravenberch’s future will be scrutinised as he returns from his international stint with the Dutch Under-21 side.

Seeking Pastures New: Gravenberch’s Turbulent Debut Season in Munich

Gravenberch’s introduction to the Bundesliga was far from smooth. Having signed from Ajax for £21 million, the prodigious midfielder found himself embroiled in a battle for game time. Overshadowed by the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, Gravenberch’s season comprised mostly of cameos off the bench, featuring in the starting eleven on a mere five occasions out of 32 appearances.

With the recent arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig to bolster Bayern’s midfield, Gravenberch’s future has been plunged further into uncertainty. As he put it, a reassessment will come “after the Under-21 European Championships” in July.

Liverpool’s Intent and Manchester United’s Interest

Liverpool’s fervent interest in Gravenberch is no secret, and they seem to be leading the pack to secure the talented midfielder. Their plans align with Jurgen Klopp’s intentions, who seems to hold high regard for the Dutch talent. However, they’re not alone in their pursuit – Manchester United and their boss, Erik ten Hag, who once mentored Gravenberch at Ajax, have also been linked.

Bayern’s president, Herbert Hainer, is understandably keen on retaining the player. Speaking to Bild, he professed, “He is an incredibly talented player. That’s why we brought him. He got more playing time towards the end of the season. I’m sure he’ll get more playing time in the future.”

Gravenberch Speaks Out

Addressing speculation about his future, Gravenberch expressed his desire for more playing time, saying to De Telegraaf, “It may be that there are plans with me. I haven’t really talked to the coach about that yet, that will come after the European Championship. I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich. And otherwise at a club where I play 100 per cent.”

During his tenure under Ten Hag at Ajax, Gravenberch made just under 100 appearances, an experience he counts as critical to his development. However, the pull of United last summer was eclipsed by his decision to venture to Munich.

Liverpool’s Plan

Following a turbulent Premier League season and the departure of Jude Bellingham from their transfer radar, Liverpool are eager to inject fresh talent into their midfield. Colin Mirror, reporting for The Mirror, reveals that the Merseyside Reds have gone as far as offering to match Gravenberch’s current £200,000 per week salary – a clear statement of their commitment.

Despite the turbulence of Gravenberch’s debut season in Germany, his journey thus far suggests a player of profound potential and ambition. Whether he dons the red of Liverpool or remains with the Bavarians, this summer promises to be a pivotal moment in Gravenberch’s blossoming career.