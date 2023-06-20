Al Ittihad to Splash €60m on Spurs Star

Saudi Arabia Sets Sights on Spurs’ Sensation Son

A Golden Bid for Tottenham’s Jewel

In the midst of an audacious shopping spree, the football world’s eyes are on Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad as they prepare a lavish €60 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s crown jewel, Son Heung-Min. According to reports by ESPN, Son is not the only Premier League star attracting attention, as the Saudi Arabian club’s ambitious plans seek to reel in big fish.

Al Ittihad’s Enriched Offer

Serving an enticing four-year contract worth €30m per season on the table, Al Ittihad are making it hard for Spurs’ Son to resist. “There is some optimism within the Saudi Pro League side that the 30-year-old could be tempted to join Al Ittihad, who are on the brink of agreeing to a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and have already signed former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema,” a source close to the negotiations divulged.

Spurs Standing Firm

However, all that glitters is not gold. Tottenham is allegedly not keen on parting with their prized possession. ESPN reports that insiders claim Spurs won’t entertain an approach if a formal bid lands for Son, whose current contract extends until 2025.

The Importance of Son

Son has been the beating heart of Spurs, netting 145 goals in 371 appearances since joining in 2015. With the club’s new gaffer, Ange Postecoglou, already sweating to retain Harry Kane, it’s clear that Son’s departure would be a devastating blow.

Will Son’s head be turned by Saudi Arabia’s riches or will his heart remain at Spurs? The coming weeks will reveal all.