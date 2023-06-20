Tottenham Striker Tenure Faces Major Question Marks

Richarlison’s Time at Tottenham: A Season in Doubt

Amidst mounting speculation surrounding the future of Brazilian forward Richarlison at Tottenham Hotspur, manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly considering alternatives. This follows a less-than-impressive inaugural season for the player at Tottenham, sparking concern amongst the coaching staff and fanbase alike.

The New Signings’ Struggles

As initially reported by Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, Spurs’ urgency to address their forward line stems from doubts over Richarlison’s physical fitness and goal-scoring contributions. This has led to questioning of the player’s long-term future at the club.

Richarlison arrived at Spurs from Everton for a hefty sum of £60 million in the summer of 2022, amid high expectations. However, the Brazilian forward’s inaugural season was not as fruitful as anticipated. He managed to find the back of the net only three times and provided four assists across all competitions, totaling 35 appearances.

His Premier League campaign was especially underwhelming, with a solitary goal in 27 appearances. This was a stark contrast to his time at Everton, where he was prolific, bagging 13 league goals in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Harry Kane: The Undisputed Striker

Harry Kane’s presence as Tottenham’s first-choice striker meant Richarlison was granted the chance to lead the line on just six occasions throughout the season. This situation raises questions about the Brazilian’s role in the squad and his ability to make a substantial impact, given his current secondary status and his reported weekly wage of £90,000.

A Forward’s Role in Postecoglou’s Plan

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are actively searching for a versatile wide forward who can operate on either flank. This is a strategic move to prepare for the speculated exits of both Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma.

Despite the doubts surrounding Richarlison, it should be noted that even the performance of some established Spurs stars wasn’t enough to secure European qualification last season. Harry Kane netted 32 times and contributed five assists in 49 games, and Hueng-min Son managed 14 goals in all competitions. Yet, Spurs found themselves outside of Europe.

The Way Forward for Tottenham

Given Richarlison’s sub-par performance and the need for a more consistent goal threat, Tottenham’s recruitment staff are set to turn their attention to alternative targets. While Richarlison has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Tottenham’s focus appear to be on bolstering their attack with a fresh injection of talent and potential goal threats.

Despite the cloud of uncertainty hanging over his future, Richarlison’s past performances suggest that he is more than capable of a stronger season. Whether that happens at Tottenham or elsewhere remains to be seen. Tottenham’s future moves in the transfer market could provide a clearer picture of where Richarlison might fit in Postecoglou’s plans—if at all.