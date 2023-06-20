United Close to Sealing Striker’s Future

Rashford: A Red Devil for Life?

Manchester United’s Golden Boy Steps Closer to a Lucrative New Deal

Manchester’s very own Marcus Rashford, the dazzling forward, is on the cusp of committing his long-term future to the Red Devils. Reports from Daily Mail indicate that the Wythenshawe-born star is edging ever closer to putting pen to paper on a deal that could make him one of Manchester United’s highest earners.

Sealing the Deal

The negotiations have reportedly reached the final stages and both parties are exuding confidence that an agreement will be hammered out imminently. It is anticipated that the new contract will nudge Rashford closer to the pinnacle of United’s payroll, which currently stands at an eye-watering £375,000-a-week. The 25-year-old, whose current £250,000-a-week deal is winding down, is cognisant that this contract could very well be the defining one of his career.

United Through and Through

Born and bred in Manchester, Rashford’s heart has always been with the Red Devils. His brother Dwaine Maynard was seen hobnobbing with Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but the consensus has been that the Old Trafford turf is where Rashford belongs. Having been a part of Manchester United since the tender age of seven, Rashford is a jewel in the crown of United’s academy.

A source close to Rashford, whilst speaking to Mail Sport, remarked, “Marcus is proud to call Manchester home, so he sees representing the national team at Old Trafford as one of the highest honours there could be. Marcus has had a great time training with the squad at St George’s Park this past week and bringing the national team to his home training ground at Carrington. He is buzzing to walk out at Old Trafford.”

A Season to Remember

Under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, Rashford has flourished. Rising like a phoenix from the ashes of a difficult period in his career, Rashford has turned in his best season for United, netting 30 goals. This resurgence certainly strengthens his standing within the squad.

A Sigh of Relief for United

With the club scouring the market for a striker this summer but balking at the exorbitant fees commanded by the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, tying down Rashford is paramount. The club also has its sights set on Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and is bracing itself for the possibility of needing a new No.1 if David de Gea departs.

As Rashford gets set to don the Manchester United crest for the foreseeable future, the Old Trafford faithful can scarcely contain their excitement. The prodigal son looks all set to continue his love affair with Manchester United.