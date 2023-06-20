Man Utd Yet to Knock on Premier League Goalie’s Door

Jordan Pickford and Manchester United: What’s Happening?

The Calm before the Storm?

England’s current No 1, Jordan Pickford, appears content in his position at Everton, and, contrary to recent rumours, there’s been no approach from Manchester United. Simon Jones for The Daily Mail has reported on the growing speculation surrounding Pickford and a potential move to Old Trafford.

Pickford’s Perspective

Had Everton experienced the unfortunate fate of relegation, the 29-year-old goalkeeper might have been forced to reconsider his position. However, with the Toffees’ place in the top flight secure, Pickford is happy, playing regular first-team football.

His journey from Sunderland, his childhood club, to Everton has been one marked by steady progression and growth. Pickford even put pen to paper in February, reaffirming his commitment to Everton with a new contract. However, this hasn’t completely extinguished the fires of speculation linking him to a move to Manchester United.

United’s Transfer Dilemma

United’s current fiscal constraints mean they need to prioritise carefully in the transfer market. An additional top-level striker and a high-profile goalkeeper might be a stretch too far, especially as the Red Devils are reportedly looking to commit over £50m to secure Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, has expressed his admiration for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. The Dutch manager values Onana’s ability to play out from the back, which could potentially offer more than what David de Gea currently brings to the side. However, Onana’s transfer fee, rumoured to be around £45m, is another hurdle to be taken into consideration.

Swapping Shirts?

One possible solution that might ease the financial strain is an exchange of players between Inter and United, with Onana potentially heading to Manchester and United’s fringe players moving the opposite direction. These potential moves would need careful consideration and negotiation but could provide a solution that suits all parties.

The Future of De Gea

Interestingly, despite his status as the incumbent No 1 at Old Trafford, David de Gea’s future at Manchester United isn’t crystal clear. Recent reports indicate that negotiations over a new contract for the Spaniard are still ongoing, with the club looking to reduce his weekly wages from a hefty £375,000 to a more modest £200,000.

De Gea’s omission from United’s recently announced list of retained players for the upcoming season has fuelled rumours about his future.