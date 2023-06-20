Chelsea Under Pressure: Arsenal Poised to Strike

Havertz Eyes Arsenal: Chelsea Feels The Heat!

As the sun beats down on Stamford Bridge, so does the pressure on Chelsea FC to re-evaluate their asking price for Kai Havertz, the dazzling German star.

Arsenal Eyes on the Prize

Arsenal, the North London giants, are circling like hawks with their sights firmly set on the 24-year-old Kai Havertz. However, the £70 million valuation Chelsea has slapped on Havertz has, thus far, left Arsenal hesitant to draw their chequebooks.

Havertz, on his part, is reportedly warming to the idea of donning the illustrious Arsenal jersey. A source revealed to ESPN that Arsenal does not consider Havertz’s weekly wage of £220,000 as a stumbling block in their pursuit of the player.

While an initial bid from Arsenal was rebuffed, there are whispers of an improved offer in the making. But the Gunners need to stay on their toes, as Bayern Munich have also flirted with the idea of bringing Havertz back to Germany.

Havertz’s Versatility: A Jewel in Arteta’s Crown?

Arsenal’s gaffer, Mikel Arteta, has been quite hands-on in the negotiations. According to ESPN, Arsenal sees Havertz as an adaptable warrior, capable of taking up several attacking roles. They envision him spearheading a 4-3-3 formation, slipping into a No. 10 or No. 8 role, or slicing through defences in three interchangeable forward positions. This flexibility is what makes Havertz a tantalising prospect for Arteta.

Havertz’s Chelsea Saga: A Tale of Mixed Fortunes

It’s bewildering for some to see Chelsea stick a £70 million tag on Havertz, considering they bagged him for £71 million in September 2020. His time at Stamford Bridge can best be described as a roller-coaster ride.

He etched his name in Chelsea’s history by netting the winner in the 2021 Champions League final. However, consistency eluded him as he racked up 32 goals in 139 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea’s Balancing Act

Chelsea finds themselves walking a financial tightrope as well. With a whopping £600 million spent on reinforcements, the Blues are pressed to balance the books after missing out on European qualification.

“Havertz is believed to have informed the club he has no desire to extend his contract, which expires in 2025,” sources disclosed to ESPN.

Furthermore, Chelsea’s Mason Mount is creating ripples as well, with Manchester United showing interest. The Red Devils had a £40 million bid turned down last week.

A Saudi Soiree at Stamford Bridge

In an intriguing twist, a delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, including Al Nassr’s CEO Ahmed Al Ghamdi, has landed in London to hobnob with Chelsea’s top brass over potential moves for several players. Among them, Hakim Ziyech is nearing a deal, while talks for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly are also on the table.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante is rumoured to be on the cusp of signing for Al Ittihad once his contract expires.