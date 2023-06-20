Man United and Chelsea Eyeing Super Star Striker

Manchester United and Chelsea In the Wings: The Victor Osimhen Saga

Football’s off-season can often be as intense as the on-pitch action. This year is no different, with the future of Napoli’s stellar striker Victor Osimhen dominating the transfer talk. With attention from both Manchester United and Chelsea, speculation about a possible move is at fever pitch. Despite Napoli’s desire to secure the Nigerian hitman’s services for the foreseeable future, an offer too tempting might just tip the scales.

Napoli’s Strategy: Extension or Tempting Bid

While Aurelio de Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, has expressed his desire to retain Osimhen, as reported in The Metro, he did not rule out the possibility of a lucrative offer swaying their decision. The president confirmed initial conversations with the striker about extending his contract by two years during the Scudetto celebrations. However, he added:

“if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, then we would consider it, as is only natural.”

This stance throws the ball firmly into the court of Manchester United and Chelsea, both eyeing Osimhen as a valuable addition to their forward lines.

Osimhen’s Appeal: A Top Priority for United, a Tempting Option for Chelsea

Osimhen’s 31-goal haul last season has brought him onto the radar of Europe’s elite, including Manchester United. The Red Devils view a new striker as a top priority for their summer recruitment. In this endeavour, Osimhen has been shortlisted, with Erik ten Hag eager to bring in fresh attacking talent.

Chelsea, too, have displayed an interest in luring the Nigerian to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are in the market for a new number 9 and see Osimhen as a potential fit. Both clubs, however, will have to reckon with Napoli’s valuation of the player, reported to be a lofty £130million.

Adding Fuel to the Fire: Bayern Munich and Outgoing Chelsea Players

The interest in Osimhen extends beyond the shores of England, with Bayern Munich also considering a move. The Bundesliga giants are hunting for a long-term frontline solution, and Osimhen might fit the bill.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s pursuit could receive a boost through the sales of some key players to Saudi Arabian clubs. Talks are underway between Chelsea and Al-Nassr for a deal involving Hakim Ziyech, while Kalidou Koulibaly is likely on his way to Al-Hilal. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also nearing a move to Al-Ahli.