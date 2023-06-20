Wolves, Spurs on Standby Over Pursuit of Coveted Starlet

The Possible Unfolding of Alex Scott’s Transfer Saga: Bristol City’s Stance

As the summer transfer window gradually intensifies, whispers surrounding the future of Bristol City’s prized asset, Alex Scott, are gathering pace. Several clubs, including Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, are reportedly circling. Yet, in a statement that may disappoint these suitors, Bristol City’s CEO, Phil Alexander, clarifies the club’s position. As reported by James Piercy of The Bristol Post, Bristol City are in no rush to part ways with their star.

A Relaxed Approach to Transfer Talks

“Our current stance? No formal offers have been received for Alex Scott,” confirms Phil Alexander. This revelation suggests that although interest is high, there’s little concrete movement from the speculated clubs. Despite this, Alexander revealed that contingency plans have been established since March to deal with any plausible offers that match their valuation, and how to react to his sale, if such a scenario were to occur.

What’s The Asking Price?

Nigel Pearson and Steve Lansdown have been consistent and transparent regarding Scott’s potential transfer fee. They’ve set the baseline value at a cool £25 million. Considering Scott’s age (19) and limited top-flight experience, this valuation might be causing hesitation among potential suitors. However, it seems clear that for Bristol City, this price is non-negotiable, at least in the current window.

A Snapshot of the Future

Given the hefty £47 million Wolves are reportedly set to receive for Ruben Neves from Al Hilal, it is unclear how much of that fund will be reinvested. Alexander suggests this as an example of the unpredictability of the transfer window. The Bristol City CEO emphasises, “We’ll deal with it as it comes. There won’t be any knee-jerk reactions.”

Building Squad Regardless of Scott’s Future

Despite the looming uncertainty surrounding Scott, Bristol City are moving ahead with their transfer plans. They’ve already secured Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts. Furthermore, Alexander has confirmed that other deals are in the pipeline. The executive refused to comment on specific targets but maintained a confident outlook on the transfer window.

A Detailed Plan in Place

A comprehensive transfer plan was put forward to Steve Lansdown back in March. This strategy outlined potential targets, financial constraints and market outlook. It also includes two separate procedures—one if Scott stays and another for his possible departure.

Currently, Bristol City are operating under the presumption that Scott will stay. However, Alexander notes the importance of being prepared for any outcome, “every player has a price,” he concedes.

In summing up Bristol City’s stance on the matter, Alexander added, “There’s absolutely no sense of panic in the camp or anything like that. We feel we’ve got everything under control and in a good place. But things happen, so we’ll wait and see what goes on until the end of August and then we can relax a little bit.”