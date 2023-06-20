Brighton and Chelsea Entertain Swap Offer?

Brighton Sets Sights on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

A Midfield Maestro on the Horizon

As Brighton scouts for new talent, Chelsea’s midfield prodigy, Conor Gallagher, is the apple of their eye. A ripe 23 years old, the England international is seen by Brighton as the perfect heir to Alexis Mac Allister’s throne. Mac Allister, for whom the Merseyside Reds shelled out a whopping £35 million, has crossed the channels to don the red of Liverpool. “Brighton are long-term admirers of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher,” a source divulged to Football Insider.

The Seagulls Spread their Wings

With Mac Allister’s void to fill, Brighton have been active in the transfer market. They’ve already snagged two midfield maestros – James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud, on free transfers from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Gallagher’s Golden Boot

Gallagher boasts an impressive résumé. His star shone brightest during his loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season, where he bagged eight goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances. Last season, he put on the royal blue of Chelsea 45 times, scored thrice, and assisted once. This feat was followed by his inclusion in the English squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to Football Insider, a source places Gallagher’s price tag at around £30 million.

A Win-Win Situation in the Making?

Interestingly, talks between Brighton and Chelsea have already been initiated, not only for Gallagher but also involving Moises Caicedo. Chelsea have their hearts set on the Ecuadorian international, who recently penned a four-year contract extension. Reportedly, there is a “verbal understanding” over personal terms between the club and Caicedo. Brighton, on the other hand, is hoping for a substantial sum for Caicedo, who’s valuation hovers above £80 million.

Could this pave the way for a swap deal? With Chelsea’s coffers replenished by Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022, a Gallagher-Caicedo swap might just be the perfect scenario for both clubs.