Hammers in Hunt for Rice Replacement

West Ham’s Midfield Makeover: Edson Álvarez Slip & João Palhinha Pursuit

The Álvarez Escape Act

West Ham, who’ve had their sights on the central midfield this transfer window, appear to be waving adieu to Ajax’s Edson Álvarez. The Mexican maestro is seemingly slipping through their grasp, as Borussia Dortmund have charged ahead in the pursuit as per The Guardian.

Ajax, not to be shy with their prized possession, have slapped a £40m tag on Álvarez with an additional £5m in garnishing. West Ham are of the opinion that this may be a hefty bill to foot. Meanwhile, Dortmund are eagerly rebuilding their squad, especially with Jude Bellingham having packed his bags for Real Madrid, and seem poised to welcome Álvarez.

Funding the Midfield Reinforcements

On home soil, the Hammers have a treasure chest waiting to be unlocked with the prospective sale of their homegrown talent, Declan Rice. Arsenal are playing cat and mouse, with Rice at the centre of the chase, believed to be making a move for a sum no less than £100m.

David Moyes, the Irons’ gaffer, is on the lookout for not one but two midfield warriors. The funds acquired from Rice’s sale will no doubt be instrumental in acquiring fresh legs in the midfield. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips are names that have been whispered around, but João Palhinha emerges as the knight Moyes seeks.

João Palhinha: The Hammer’s Heir Apparent?

The former Sporting Lisbon player, João Palhinha, has turned heads since his £20m move to Fulham last summer. With his reputation as a tough tackler, he would be a valuable asset for West Ham. However, Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, clutches Palhinha close to his chest.

A potential £50m demand is anticipated for the Portuguese international, and West Ham must weigh this sum against the potential impact he can make.

Additional Pieces of the Puzzle

West Ham, no strangers to glory after clinching the Europa Conference League and subsequently qualifying for the Europa League, are in the market for more than just midfielders. Harvey Barnes, Leicester’s left-winger, is also in their crosshairs, amongst interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham.

All in all, David Moyes has his work cut out for him. With West Ham’s European escapade on the horizon, fortifying the midfield is paramount. Edson Álvarez may not wear the claret and blue, but the Hammers’ hunt goes on.